Fri, 18 Aug, 2023 - 15:04

Cork man accused of sexual assault arrested at Dublin Airport on foot of European arrest warrant

The man, who cannot be named, was formerly arrested by gardaí and appeared at Clonakilty District Court the following day.
Cork man accused of sexual assault arrested at Dublin Airport on foot of European arrest warrant

A 43-year-old Cork man, accused of the sexual assault of a female almost eight years ago, was arrested at Dublin Airport on Wednesday on foot of an European Arrest Warrant.

A 43-YEAR-old Cork man, accused of the sexual assault of a female almost eight years ago, was arrested at Dublin Airport on Wednesday on foot of an European Arrest Warrant.

The man, who cannot be named, was formerly arrested by gardaí and appeared at Clonakilty District Court the following day.

Det Gda Brian Murphy of Watercourse Garda Station in Cork city told Judge John King that he arrested the accused at the airport on foot of two arrest warrants dating from 2018 and 2020. He was later conveyed to Gurranabraher Garda Station where he was charged and made no reply after caution.

The court was told that the director of public prosecutions has indicated trial on indictment to the two charges which are alleged to have occurred on dates unknown between the start of the school year on September 1st and December 12th 2015.

Det Gda Murphy said gardaí had no objection to bail subject to certain conditions which were agreed to by his solicitor, Cillian McCarthy, who said his client had been working in a bar abroad.

These conditions include that he reside at an address given to gardaí, sign on twice a week at a garda station and surrender his passport and all travel documents and to not apply for any new documents.

Judge King also said the accused must not leave the jurisdiction, provide gardaí with an Irish mobile number and to have no contact directly or indirectly with the alleged injured party or her family. He also imposed reporting restrictions on naming the accused.

The judge remanded him on bail in his own bond of €600 with no cash required to appear at Cork city district court on September 20.

More in this section

Winter weather Dec 1st 2018 Orange weather warning for Cork as Storm Betty expected to bring heavy wind and rain 
Gum litter taskforce takes to the streets of Cork town Gum litter taskforce takes to the streets of Cork town
Cork man takes on Ironman challenge to raise funds for first responders at his brother's accident Cork man takes on Ironman challenge to raise funds for first responders at his brother's accident
Cork court
€78.5m signal upgrade works will treble number of trains on Cork commuter rail network

€78.5m signal upgrade works will treble number of trains on Cork commuter rail network

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

A vision of tech that businesses need to see A vision of tech that businesses need to see
Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th
Let’s get Barefoot this summer! Let’s get Barefoot this summer!

Latest

Have you downloaded your FREE   App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo

Subscribe toThe Echo - textePaper - text

Devices with Echo live

Sign up

Download your ePaper app on

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more