Cork man accused of sexual assault arrested at Dublin Airport on foot of European arrest warrant

A 43-YEAR-old Cork man, accused of the sexual assault of a female almost eight years ago, was arrested at Dublin Airport on Wednesday on foot of an European Arrest Warrant.

The man, who cannot be named, was formerly arrested by gardaí and appeared at Clonakilty District Court the following day.

Det Gda Brian Murphy of Watercourse Garda Station in Cork city told Judge John King that he arrested the accused at the airport on foot of two arrest warrants dating from 2018 and 2020. He was later conveyed to Gurranabraher Garda Station where he was charged and made no reply after caution.

The court was told that the director of public prosecutions has indicated trial on indictment to the two charges which are alleged to have occurred on dates unknown between the start of the school year on September 1st and December 12th 2015.

Det Gda Murphy said gardaí had no objection to bail subject to certain conditions which were agreed to by his solicitor, Cillian McCarthy, who said his client had been working in a bar abroad.

These conditions include that he reside at an address given to gardaí, sign on twice a week at a garda station and surrender his passport and all travel documents and to not apply for any new documents.

Judge King also said the accused must not leave the jurisdiction, provide gardaí with an Irish mobile number and to have no contact directly or indirectly with the alleged injured party or her family. He also imposed reporting restrictions on naming the accused.

The judge remanded him on bail in his own bond of €600 with no cash required to appear at Cork city district court on September 20.