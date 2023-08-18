Fri, 18 Aug, 2023 - 14:16

Gum litter taskforce takes to the streets of Cork town

Only 46% of people can still claim to have never dropped gum on the ground
Gum litter taskforce takes to the streets of Cork town

Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr Frank O’Flynn together with the Gum Litter Taskforce (GLT), Cork County Council and Fermoy Tidy Towns. Pic: Brian Lougheed

Elaine Whelan

The Gum Litter Taskforce took to the streets of Fermoy this week as a part of its summer roadshow.

The interactive roadshow works with local authorities and communities across the country to carry out engaging education and awareness initiatives.

These initiatives demonstrate the proper means of gum disposal and raise awareness of the environmental and fiscal impacts of gum litter.

Now in its sixteenth year, the campaign is a collaboration between Food Drink Ireland, the chewing gum industry, and local authorities.

Welcoming the roadshow to Fermoy, Mayor of the County of Cork Cllr Frank O’Flynn said: “We are delighted to welcome back the Gum Litter Taskforce to Cork County. 

"The roadshow is a fantastic way to show people about the importance of disposing of gum litter responsibly.

“This campaign has seen a visible reduction of gum litter on our streets since it first began, and the roadshow is an important reminder to the whole community that we must continue to reduce our litter and protect our environment.”

Research published recently to coincide with the national launch of the 2023 Gum Litter Taskforce campaign revealed that 87% of people now report proper gum disposal.

This is compared to just 9% when the campaign began in 2007.

The increase of 77.5%, demonstrates the positive impact the campaign has had on attitudes towards gum litter.

Peer pressure was found to be the key contributor to this shift in attitudes, followed by knowledge of the €150 fine.

However, work remains to be done to further reduce this figure, as only 46% of people can still claim to have never dropped gum on the ground, demonstrating the continued importance of the awareness and behavioural change campaign.

Speaking at the launch of this year’s roadshow, Minister Ossian Smyth welcomed the latest research and said:

“Each cycle of the campaign has delivered demonstrable progress in reducing gum litter on our streets, showing the impact that cross-collaborative initiatives such as this one can have.”

Read More

Cork County Council to get its first female interim CEO

More in this section

Winter weather Dec 1st 2018 Orange weather warning for Cork as Storm Betty expected to bring heavy wind and rain 
Cork man takes on Ironman challenge to raise funds for first responders at his brother's accident Cork man takes on Ironman challenge to raise funds for first responders at his brother's accident
Emergency Services Stock Gardaí appeal for assistance in tracing missing 17-year-old
Cork County CouncilTidy Towns
€78.5m signal upgrade works will treble number of trains on Cork commuter rail network

€78.5m signal upgrade works will treble number of trains on Cork commuter rail network

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

A vision of tech that businesses need to see A vision of tech that businesses need to see
Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th
Let’s get Barefoot this summer! Let’s get Barefoot this summer!

Latest

Have you downloaded your FREE   App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo

Subscribe toThe Echo - textePaper - text

Devices with Echo live

Sign up

Download your ePaper app on

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more