Fri, 18 Aug, 2023 - 09:47

Cork County Council to get its first female interim CEO

Her tenure as a temporary chief executive will begin on October 2.
Valerie O’Sullivan formerly served as a director of services in Cork City Council.

Sarah Horgan

CORK County Council is preparing to welcome its first female temporary chief executive following Tim Lucey’s departure in October.

Valerie O’Sullivan formerly served as a director of services in the city council. Her career saw her fill a number of roles relating to everything from recreation and amenity to housing and corporate affairs. She transferred to Cork County Council in 2020 after being appointed divisional manager for the south Cork division. Ms O’Sullivan had been tasked with responsibility for planning, roads, and municipal districts.

Her tenure as a temporary chief executive will begin on October 2. It will be the first time in history that Cork’s two local authorities have female chief executives at the helm. Ann Doherty is the current chief executive of Cork City Council after becoming the first female to take on the position in 2014.

It comes after the news of Mr Lucey’s upcoming resignation as he prepares to take on a role as head of the Irish Greyhound Board. He will finish up in the role on September 29. Mr Lucey has been in the position for more than nine years after working in numerous roles including in what was formerly known as the Southern Health Board and Skibbereen Urban District Council. He went from the role of a clerical assistant with Cork County Council in 1982 to the CEO of the organisation. He left the position of divisional manager in 2010 after being appointed Cork city manager. However, he returned to his previous workplace of Cork County Council in 2014 as its new CEO.

A Cork County Council spokesperson confirmed news of Ms O’Sullivan’s appointment to The Echo. They said: “Valerie O’Sullivan, divisional manager, southern division, is to be appointed as Cork County Council chief executive, temporarily with effect from October 2, 2023, until a permanent appointment to the office is made.”

