Fri, 18 Aug, 2023 - 09:15

Cork-based firm wins design award for The Dean

Wilson Architecture, based on Wellington Road, was the only Irish winner to be named in The Chicago Athenaeum: Museum of Architecture and Design and The European Centre for Architecture Art Design and Urban Studies.
Cork-based firm wins design award for The Dean

THE Dean Hotel has scooped a major international architectural award for a Cork firm.

Elaine Whelan

THE Dean Hotel has scooped a major international architectural award for a Cork firm.

Wilson Architecture, based on Wellington Road, was the only Irish winner to be named in The Chicago Athenaeum: Museum of Architecture and Design and The European Centre for Architecture Art Design and Urban Studies.

The architecture awards recognise 130 of the best-designed buildings and landscapes from around the world, with The Dean taking home the award in the hotel category.

Known for its black panelling, the Cork hotel is part of hospitality chain Press Up and consists of 120 bedrooms and a popular rooftop restaurant known as Sophie’s, which provides an impressive view of Horgan’s Quay.

“The striking and unique form is generated in response to the site’s immediate environment, its relationship to the other elements of the masterplan and the greater landscape of this part of the city,” the awards said of the hotel’s design.

“The bespoke black panels alternate from tilting in at the top and in at the bottom in an apparently random pattern, creating alternate reflections in the light,” Paud O’Mahony, managing director of Wilson Architecture, and lead architect on The Dean Hotel, said.

“The black colour contrasts the white limestone of the adjacent Carriage Sheds in a symbiotic relationship where each compliments the other. The windows tend to blend with one or another of the reflections alternating as the sun’s direction changes throughout the day. The overall effect has the building appear as a single vibrant, constantly changing object.”

The winning projects will be honoured at a special awards ceremony in Athens, Greece in September.

Read More

Over 200 free events to take place across Cork county for Culture Night 

More in this section

Cork teenage filmmaker to have his work screened in Times Square Cork teenage filmmaker to have his work screened in Times Square
Charity shop owner urges thief to do ‘right thing’ after €200 was taken Charity shop owner urges thief to do ‘right thing’ after €200 was taken
Popular attraction Camden Fort Meagher not expected to reopen until 2024 Popular attraction Camden Fort Meagher not expected to reopen until 2024
Cork Business
Emergency Services Stock

Gardaí appeal for assistance in tracing missing 17-year-old

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

A vision of tech that businesses need to see A vision of tech that businesses need to see
Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th
Let’s get Barefoot this summer! Let’s get Barefoot this summer!

Latest

Have you downloaded your FREE   App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo

Subscribe toThe Echo - textePaper - text

Devices with Echo live

Sign up

Download your ePaper app on

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more