Over 200 free events to take place across Cork county for Culture Night 

MORE than 200 free events will be held across Cork county for Culture Night, which will take place on Friday, September 22, with events featuring everything from concert bands and orchestras to forty-foot dragon puppets and cabaret.

Events will take place in arts organisations, community centres, pubs, libraries, museums and on the streets of Cork’s Culture Night hub towns Baile Mhúirne, Bandon, Bantry, Carrigaline, Charleville, Clonakilty, Cobh, Fermoy, Kinsale, Macroom, Mallow, Midleton, Mitchelstown, Passage West, Skibbereen, Watergrasshill and Youghal.

Cultural events will also be held in surrounding towns, villages and the islands.

The Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr Frank O’ Flynn, said: “Culture Night plays such an important role in our communities, connecting people with the incredible knowledge and talent of local cultural workers and with their own creativity and imagination. I greatly welcome the opportunity to join fellow Cork county residents in celebrating culture on our doorsteps together, safely. Let's make this Culture Night a One Night for All.”

Chief Executive of Cork County Council, Tim Lucey added: “In supporting Culture Night, we in Cork County Council wish to affirm that we support the incredible work done to preserve and interpret culture here for the benefit of all in our community, and we will continue to enable residents to connect with the sector through the work of our Library and Arts Services.”

The highlights this year include an outdoor screening of Dirty Dancing at Mallow Castle, a community street procession through Carrigaline and Leonard Cohen songs performed by a ten-piece band in Mitchelstown.

Other highlights include Cobh’s Supernatural Investigators hosting a late-night ghost hunt in Cobh’s Sirius Arts Centre, while a candlelit ghost tour will take place in Youghal.

Artists will deliver workshops in painting, forest floor study, repurposing china, quilting, and much more.

The programme is community-led and coordinated by Cork County Council.

Further details on the programme can be found on culturenight.ie and culturenightcorkcounty.ie.