Fri, 18 Aug, 2023 - 07:00

Over 200 free events to take place across Cork county for Culture Night 

Artists will deliver workshops in painting, forest floor study, repurposing china, quilting, and much more.
Over 200 free events to take place across Cork county for Culture Night 

Mayor of Cork County Cllr Frank O’Flynn and Chief Executive of Cork County Council, Tim Lucey at the launch of Culture Night in Fermoy. Pic: Ger Dorgan

John Bohane

MORE than 200 free events will be held across Cork county for Culture Night, which will take place on Friday, September 22, with events featuring everything from concert bands and orchestras to forty-foot dragon puppets and cabaret.

Events will take place in arts organisations, community centres, pubs, libraries, museums and on the streets of Cork’s Culture Night hub towns Baile Mhúirne, Bandon, Bantry, Carrigaline, Charleville, Clonakilty, Cobh, Fermoy, Kinsale, Macroom, Mallow, Midleton, Mitchelstown, Passage West, Skibbereen, Watergrasshill and Youghal.

Cultural events will also be held in surrounding towns, villages and the islands.

The Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr Frank O’ Flynn, said: “Culture Night plays such an important role in our communities, connecting people with the incredible knowledge and talent of local cultural workers and with their own creativity and imagination. I greatly welcome the opportunity to join fellow Cork county residents in celebrating culture on our doorsteps together, safely. Let's make this Culture Night a One Night for All.” 

Chief Executive of Cork County Council, Tim Lucey added: “In supporting Culture Night, we in Cork County Council wish to affirm that we support the incredible work done to preserve and interpret culture here for the benefit of all in our community, and we will continue to enable residents to connect with the sector through the work of our Library and Arts Services.” 

The highlights this year include an outdoor screening of Dirty Dancing at Mallow Castle, a community street procession through Carrigaline and Leonard Cohen songs performed by a ten-piece band in Mitchelstown.

Other highlights include Cobh’s Supernatural Investigators hosting a late-night ghost hunt in Cobh’s Sirius Arts Centre, while a candlelit ghost tour will take place in Youghal.

Artists will deliver workshops in painting, forest floor study, repurposing china, quilting, and much more.

The programme is community-led and coordinated by Cork County Council. 

Further details on the programme can be found on culturenight.ie and culturenightcorkcounty.ie.

Read More

Bug bonanza event at Fota Wildlife Park for insect lovers 

More in this section

Cork teenage filmmaker to have his work screened in Times Square Cork teenage filmmaker to have his work screened in Times Square
Charity shop owner urges thief to do ‘right thing’ after €200 was taken Charity shop owner urges thief to do ‘right thing’ after €200 was taken
Popular attraction Camden Fort Meagher not expected to reopen until 2024 Popular attraction Camden Fort Meagher not expected to reopen until 2024
Cork ArtsCork County CouncilCork CultureCulture Night
Emergency Services Stock

Gardaí appeal for assistance in tracing missing 17-year-old

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

A vision of tech that businesses need to see A vision of tech that businesses need to see
Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th
Let’s get Barefoot this summer! Let’s get Barefoot this summer!

Latest

Have you downloaded your FREE   App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo

Subscribe toThe Echo - textePaper - text

Devices with Echo live

Sign up

Download your ePaper app on

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more