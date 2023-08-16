Pictures: Big turnout for Cork's annual Lee Road Shrine Mass

“THE best crowd we have had in years” marked the Feast Day of the Assumption at the Holy Rosary Shrine on the Lee Road on Tuesday night.

Last year the annual mass return for the first time since 2019 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

This year’s instalment was the 72nd mass held.

Bishop John Buckley, Bishop Emeritus, Diocese of Cork & Ross with celebrants. Picture: Jim Coughlan.

The Shrine Mass co-ordinator Colette Fitzpatrick was taken aback by the loyalty of the mass-goers.

Lisa and Rosanna Looney, Kerry Pike. Picture: Jim Coughlan.

“It was the best crowd we have had in some years. It was a damp night and people still rallied around and are loyal to 15th of August [Shrine Mass].





“There were people there saying they have been going for the last 40 to 50 years. For many people, especially elderly people, it is an annual event that they would never miss,” Colette said.

Cllr John Sheehan, Deputising for the Lord Mayor and his wife, Aedamar. Picture: Jim Coughlan.

Bishop Emeritus John Buckley of the Diocese of Cork and Ross was the chief celebrant on the night.

Terese Deasy and Fr. Sean O'Sullivan. Picture: Jim Coughlan.

Fr Marius O’Reilly of St Peter and Paul’s parish was the preacher on the evening. Priests from around the diocese were also in attendance.

The much-loved Butter Exchange Band recited hymns throughout the mass.

Josephine and Timothy O'Shea, Model Farm Road. Picture: Jim Coughlan.

“People who have been very loyal to the Shrine Mass is the Butter Exchange Band. They have not missed a year from many, many, many years.

“They gave a recital of the hymns before the mass, during the mass and after the mass as were the church choir.

Colette Fitzpatrick, Shrine Coordinator and Paddy O'Brien. Picture: Jim Coughlan.

“The church choir was excellent, and they put a lot of work into their rehearsals for the event,” Colette added.

Those in attendance braced themselves for the potential harsh weather conditions by bringing wet gear.

Aidan Looney and Tony Ahern, both Kerry Pike. Picture: Jim Coughlan.

Mass-goers were extremely lucky as there was rain up until 7pm on the evening, but there wasn’t a drop of rain during the ceremony.

“It wasn’t a summers night, it was a bit cool, but the people including the elderly came prepared with their wet gear,” she added.

The shrine is a popular spot for those to pray, especially in the scenic surroundings of fresh flowers.

Worshippers travelled from all over Cork city and county, as well as neighbouring border towns for the mass.

The event was part of Cork’s Heritage of Faith.