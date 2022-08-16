Pics: Long-running annual Lee Road mass returns to Cork after pandemic hiatus

A MASS of Devotions took place at the Holy Rosary Shrine on the Lee Road yesterday evening to mark the Feast Day of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary.

Organisers and attendees were delighted to see the annual event return, as it had not been held since 2019 due to the pandemic.

Cork City, Cork, Ireland. 15th August, 2022. The Butter Exchange Band provided some music at the mass for the Feast of the Assumption that was held at the Holy Rosary Shrine, Lee Road , Cork - Picture; David Creedon

The chief celebrant was Bishop John Buckley, the former bishop of Cork and Ross, as the current bishop, Fintan Gavin, was unavailable.

Cork City, Cork, Ireland. 15th August, 2022. Umbrellas up for the rain at the mass for the Feast of the Assumption that was held at the Holy Rosary Shrine, Lee Road , Cork - Picture; David Creedon

Speaking to The Echo ahead of the Mass, co-ordinator Colette Fitzpatrick said people were pleased to once again see the Mass take place as the event is always very well attended.

“People are looking forward to it throughout the city and county because this is a Mass that has been going on for 51 years,” she said.

Cork City, Cork, Ireland. 15th August, 2022. Sr. Geraldine Howard and Cllr Tony Fitzgerald deputising for the Lord Mayor leading the congregation in prayer at the mass for the Feast of the Assumption that was held at the Holy Rosary Shrine, Lee Road , Cork - Picture; David Creedon

Ms Fitzpatrick also paid tribute to all the “wonderful volunteers” involved with the shrine and the “Trojan” work they do throughout the year looking after its upkeep.

Cork City, Cork, Ireland. 15th August, 2022. Co Celebrants Fr. Damian O'Mahony, Fr. Greg Howard, Most Rev. John Buckley, Bishop Emeritus, Cllr Tony Fitzgerald deputising for the Lord Mayor, Sr. Geraldine Howard and Fr. Dermot Lynch at the mass for the Feast of the Assumption that was held at the Holy Rosary Shrine, Lee Road , Cork - Picture; David Creedon

Readings were said by Ms Fitzpatrick and activist for the elderly Paddy O’Brien, with music from the Clogheen church choir.

Cork City, Cork, Ireland. 15th August, 2022. Sr. Geraldine Howard with Paddy O'Brien at the mass for the Feast of the Assumption that was held at the Holy Rosary Shrine, Lee Road , Cork - Picture; David Creedon

The shrine is a popular landmark in Cork City and most days members of the public can be seen visiting.

Cork City, Cork, Ireland. 15th August, 2022. Tim O'Shea with his mother Josephine from Model Farm Road at the mass for the Feast of the Assumption that was held at the Holy Rosary Shrine, Lee Road , Cork - Picture; David Creedon