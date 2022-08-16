Pics: Long-running annual Lee Road mass returns to Cork after pandemic hiatus

A MASS of Devotions took place at the Holy Rosary Shrine on the Lee Road yesterday evening to mark the Feast Day of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary.
Organisers and attendees were delighted to see the annual event return, as it had not been held since 2019 due to the pandemic.
The chief celebrant was Bishop John Buckley, the former bishop of Cork and Ross, as the current bishop, Fintan Gavin, was unavailable.
Speaking to The Echo ahead of the Mass, co-ordinator Colette Fitzpatrick said people were pleased to once again see the Mass take place as the event is always very well attended.
“People are looking forward to it throughout the city and county because this is a Mass that has been going on for 51 years,” she said.
Ms Fitzpatrick also paid tribute to all the “wonderful volunteers” involved with the shrine and the “Trojan” work they do throughout the year looking after its upkeep.
Readings were said by Ms Fitzpatrick and activist for the elderly Paddy O’Brien, with music from the Clogheen church choir.
The shrine is a popular landmark in Cork City and most days members of the public can be seen visiting.