‘Nobody will be judged’: Cork city schools providing discreet mini food banks for parents

Caitríona Twomey from charity Cork Penny Dinners began supplying nonperishable food items to schools in recent years.
The foods are displayed on shelving in discreet areas of schools and creches to make the service as low-key as possible.
The system means that parents are not forced to open up about financial difficulties to their children’s teacher or principal if they are uncomfortable to do.
Ms Twomey refers to the supply points as food libraries and says the model has been extremely successful. She is keen to expand the service to other schools in a bid to ensure that no child goes hungry during the cost-of-living crisis.
Schools currently availing of the service had personally reached out to Ms Twomey seeking assistance for families experiencing food poverty. It was these requests that culminated in the so-called food libraries being rolled out across the city. Some of the staple foods available to parents include rice, pasta, tins of peas and beans as well as treats for the children.