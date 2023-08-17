‘Nobody will be judged’: Cork city schools providing discreet mini food banks for parents

A TOTAL of five Cork city schools and three creches are now availing of in-house mini food banks for the coming term as more parents struggle to feed their children.

Caitríona Twomey from charity Cork Penny Dinners began supplying nonperishable food items to schools in recent years.

The foods are displayed on shelving in discreet areas of schools and creches to make the service as low-key as possible.

The system means that parents are not forced to open up about financial difficulties to their children’s teacher or principal if they are uncomfortable to do.

Ms Twomey refers to the supply points as food libraries and says the model has been extremely successful. She is keen to expand the service to other schools in a bid to ensure that no child goes hungry during the cost-of-living crisis.

Schools currently availing of the service had personally reached out to Ms Twomey seeking assistance for families experiencing food poverty. It was these requests that culminated in the so-called food libraries being rolled out across the city. Some of the staple foods available to parents include rice, pasta, tins of peas and beans as well as treats for the children.

Parents can avail of food from the selection during collection and drop off times.

Ms Twomey said the service is particularly useful for families unable to afford staple items for their cupboards.

Caitríona Twomey from charity Cork Penny Dinners began supplying nonperishable food items to schools in recent years. Picture Dan Linehan

“They can find anything they need there including tinned items, coffee, sugar, cereal and cream crackers. Rice and pasta are also among the more basic foods on offer. If a family comes in and all they need is a box a cereal they can just take it and leave. If they need more than that they can take more. It doesn’t matter how much or how little you need. The food is there for everybody, and nobody will be judged.”

The Cork woman is bracing herself as demand for the service grows.

“There will be greater demand, especially in view of the way things have been shaping up the last year or two. However, we are ready.”

She urged families availing of the food banks to reach out to the charity if they find themselves in need of extra items.

Ms Twomey is also pleading with schools who might require the service to get in touch.

“The schools say this is invaluable to the people that need it. It’s a very good service and a one that could be rolled out in more schools.

“The offer is open to any school who would like to contact us because that’s why we do. We will always give food to those in need.”

To find out more about Cork Penny Dinners visit www.corkpennydinners.ie.