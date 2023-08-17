Thu, 17 Aug, 2023 - 07:00

‘Nobody will be judged’: Cork city schools providing discreet mini food banks for parents

The foods are displayed on shelving in discreet areas of schools and creches to make the service as low-key as possible
‘Nobody will be judged’: Cork city schools providing discreet mini food banks for parents

The foods are displayed on shelving in discreet areas of schools and creches to make the service as low-key as possible. 

Sarah Horgan

A TOTAL of five Cork city schools and three creches are now availing of in-house mini food banks for the coming term as more parents struggle to feed their children.

Caitríona Twomey from charity Cork Penny Dinners began supplying nonperishable food items to schools in recent years. 

The foods are displayed on shelving in discreet areas of schools and creches to make the service as low-key as possible. 

The system means that parents are not forced to open up about financial difficulties to their children’s teacher or principal if they are uncomfortable to do.

Ms Twomey refers to the supply points as food libraries and says the model has been extremely successful. She is keen to expand the service to other schools in a bid to ensure that no child goes hungry during the cost-of-living crisis.

Schools currently availing of the service had personally reached out to Ms Twomey seeking assistance for families experiencing food poverty. It was these requests that culminated in the so-called food libraries being rolled out across the city. Some of the staple foods available to parents include rice, pasta, tins of peas and beans as well as treats for the children.

Parents can avail of food from the selection during collection and drop off times.

Ms Twomey said the service is particularly useful for families unable to afford staple items for their cupboards.

Caitríona Twomey from charity Cork Penny Dinners began supplying nonperishable food items to schools in recent years. Picture Dan Linehan
Caitríona Twomey from charity Cork Penny Dinners began supplying nonperishable food items to schools in recent years. Picture Dan Linehan

“They can find anything they need there including tinned items, coffee, sugar, cereal and cream crackers. Rice and pasta are also among the more basic foods on offer. If a family comes in and all they need is a box a cereal they can just take it and leave. If they need more than that they can take more. It doesn’t matter how much or how little you need. The food is there for everybody, and nobody will be judged.”

The Cork woman is bracing herself as demand for the service grows.

“There will be greater demand, especially in view of the way things have been shaping up the last year or two. However, we are ready.”

She urged families availing of the food banks to reach out to the charity if they find themselves in need of extra items.

Ms Twomey is also pleading with schools who might require the service to get in touch.

“The schools say this is invaluable to the people that need it. It’s a very good service and a one that could be rolled out in more schools.

“The offer is open to any school who would like to contact us because that’s why we do. We will always give food to those in need.”

To find out more about Cork Penny Dinners visit www.corkpennydinners.ie.

Read More

Cork man who lived in derelict slaughterhouse for 40 years moves in to new home

More in this section

Bank of Ireland technical issue Billy Kelleher: Customers are ‘taken for granted by banks’
Average price paid for Cork house is €317,500 Average price paid for Cork house is €317,500
Cork City Council erect tribute for Lady of The Lough Cork City Council erect tribute for Lady of The Lough
Cork Penny DinnersCork Schools
<p>In the national broadcaster’s regular publication of its highest-paid on-air talent, Ryan Tubridy’s earnings were underdeclared by €120,000 between 2017 and 2019.</p>

Ryan Tubridy wants to ‘re-establish trust with listeners’ following report

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

A vision of tech that businesses need to see A vision of tech that businesses need to see
Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th
Let’s get Barefoot this summer! Let’s get Barefoot this summer!

Latest

Have you downloaded your FREE   App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo

Subscribe toThe Echo - textePaper - text

Devices with Echo live

Sign up

Download your ePaper app on

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more