Cork man who lived in derelict slaughterhouse for 40 years moves in to new home

A CORK man said he never expected to be celebrating his 63rd birthday with a roof over his head following decades spent living in a derelict slaughterhouse.

John O’Donnell received the keys to a new home in Madden’s buildings in Blackpool last June. His dream was to have the property habitable in time for his 63rd birthday which he celebrated yesterday. The Northsider was joined by elderly advocate Paddy O’Brien and carpenter Andrew Murphy when he moved into the residence.

John was thrown a small party by the pair to mark the occasion. It was the first time in his life the 63-year-old had ever received a birthday cake.

The exciting new chapter will be a far cry from John’s former life which saw him grow up in a Cork state institution. He spent his adult years up until now living in the slaughterhouse where he began work as a teenager.

He was known as the watchman, spending his nights sleeping in the canteen. When the facility subsequently closed he decided to stay and attempt to make a life for himself there. John suffered through the appalling living conditions for 40 years before his situation finally came to light.

Paddy O’Brien had advocated tirelessly on his behalf, approaching Cork City Council who eventually sourced a home for the Cork man.

Carpenter Andrew Murphy, who works fulltime in maintenance, helped transform the house free of charge gathering everything from a fridge to a new oven.

John’s story was initially highlighted on Virgin Media news and the Neil Prendeville show on Red FM, garnering unwavering support locally.

The Northsider expressed gratitude to the entire community for taking his story to their hearts. He said he never believed that celebrating his 63rd birthday in his own home would ever be possible.

'A GREAT DAY

“I thought I would still be out there”, he said of the slaughterhouse.

“I don’t think I’ll be having any more birthdays. I’m too old for them. I spent my birthday last year on my own. I’ll get a few cans in tonight but that will probably be it. This is a great day to be moving in”.

Mr O’Donnell, who was dressed for the special occasion by Suits Distributors, said he is looking forward to making new friends in the area.

“My door will always be open for anyone who wants to come in”.

Despite his previous grim living conditions, John said there are aspects of living in the slaughterhouse that he will miss.

John O'Donnell opens the front door to his new home watched by Paddy O'Brien, Advocate to the Elderly at Maddens Buildings in Blackpool. Picture: Howard Crowdy

“I’d watch television in there a lot”, he told the Echo.

“I never watched any soccer or anything like that. Instead, I watched films all the time, mostly horrors. My favourite are the Halloween films. I felt safe enough out there watching them even though I was in a slaughterhouse”.

Nonetheless, he is looking forward to feeling more secure, having experienced anti-social behaviour in his previous residence.

“There was a group burning rubbish in the field where I was. I used to have people knocking on my door shouting trying to get in which won’t happen here. I’m looking forward to the peace of quiet”.

Meanwhile, John was greeted by new neighbours arriving to welcome his to the neighbourhood. Charlotte Madigan, who called with a bunch of flowers in a vase for John was among yesterday’s callers.

'WELCOME TO THE COMMUNITY'

“We’d really like to welcome him to the community and wish him the very best”, she told The Echo.

John’s house was lined with ‘fan mail’ from Corkonians touched by his story. Sarah O’Driscoll from Carragaline was among those to send their good wishes. She even raised €500 to purchase a Dunnes Stores voucher for John to spend on his home.

John O'Donnell pictured with his timely birthday cake after moving into his home in Madens Buildings in Blackpool. Picture: Howard Crowdy

Elderly advocate, Paddy O’Brien said this new chapter of John’s life wouldn’t have been possible without the help of his community.

“I’d like to thank Andrew Murphy who does trojan work for elderly people living in appalling conditions”, Mr O’Brien said.

“This wouldn’t have been possible without him or the businesses and charities who helped him out”.

Caitríona Twomey from Cork Penny Dinners also helped with the renovations.

Other businesses and individuals to offer a helping hand include Ambrose Murphy (Grenagh), David O’Connor (Suits Distributors), Alan Morely-who organised Satellite television- Brendan Kelly, Galaxy Lighting, Swan Beds, Watercourse Furniture Centre and Kevin Herlihy (Centra). Colm McSweeney of SOS Binding, Healy’s Bakery, Elaine Daly and Yvonne Murphy also contributed to the worthy cause.