Ploughing gets interactive guide for 2023 thanks to MTU graduate

A RECENT graduate of a Munster Technological University (MTU) programme has devised a digital guide for the National Ploughing Championships that will be used to guide the estimated 300,000 visitors around the Laois venue next month.

Andy Kinsella is a co-founder and managing director of Travella Solutions, a Cork-based early stage technology company offering an interactive guide platform primarily for visitor attractions in the tourism industry and large scale muti-day events.

“Our editor studio software allows third parties to create their own interactive guides in a simple drag and drop no-code process,” Mr Kinsella told The Echo.

“Attendees access an interactive guide with their smartphone and then self-guide around the site or venue with GPS.

“Key interest points on the map provide the user with text, audio, and images to tell stories or help navigate complex venues.

“For the National Ploughing Championships, we overlay the detailed site engineering drawings with GPS so attendees know exactly where they are.

“A search function allows attendees to locate specific exhibitors out of the estimated 1,500 stands,” he explained.

One element attendees of the National Ploughing Championships are sure to find useful in the guide is a “find my car” feature which allows users to place a marker on the map where their car is so they can easily find it during the day or at the end of the event.

Mr Kinsella, a Carlow native who has been living in Cork for more than 30 years, said he spotted a gap in the market when travelling the world while working in telecommunications.

Testing for the new business commenced just before the pandemic and Mr Kinsella credits the New Frontiers Programme — an entrepreneurial development programme at MTU — for helping Travella to firmly take shape.

Travella is also a family affair as Mr Kinsella works alongside his brother James, the company’s engineering manager.

The company has also been used by the Lord Mayor of Cork Kieran McCarthy to publish some of his guided tours as digital trails around Cork city in time for Heritage Week.