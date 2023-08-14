Mon, 14 Aug, 2023 - 15:57

Three men charged after €4m cocaine seizure in Cork remanded in custody

The three men are accused of possession of cocaine and possession of cocaine for sale or supply on August 5 in Richmond, Dunkettle, Co. Cork.
Gentjan Dodaj (left) and Donatel Dodaj were remanded in custody.

Liz Dunphy

Three men charged following a €4.2m cocaine seizure in Cork were further remanded in custody on Monday.

Gentjan Dodaj, of Paradise Road, Athlone, Co. Westmeath, appeared before Cork District Court via videolink. He was further remanded in custody in Cork Prison until August 21 for a bail application and for direction on his case by the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

His brother, Donatel Dodaj, 22, of the same address, and Daniel Afedoaei of Sli an Aifrinn in Athlone were remanded in custody in Cork Prison until August 28 for DPP directions.

It is alleged that 60kg of the drug was seized following a major Garda and Revenue Commissioners/Customs and Excise operation.

Brothers Gentjan, 39, and Donatel Dodaj are Albanian nationals. The court previously heard that Donatel had arrived in the State in recent weeks and was staying with his brother. Daniel Afedoaei, 22, is a Romanian national.

The three men had previously been granted legal aid. The men appeared via videolink in front of Judge Alec Gabbett in Cork District Court on Monday.

