'Cork is my muse' says Michael Flatley as Lord of the Dance show returns to Cork Opera House 

The Lord of the Dance has revealed that Cork is the home of his creativity as he returns for a series of Cork shows.
“We have loads of Cork people in the cast. In fact, one of our fiddle players, Aisling, is from Cork.
“She is heartbroken not to be performing on home soil but she’ll be here watching tonight.”
“He is going to be coming down from Fermoy. We have to keep Fr Boyle on side because of those confessions,” Flatley joked.
“I spend a lot of time there because Monaco is perfectly suited for work.
“Castlehyde, to me, is one of the most beautiful places on Earth.
“Everything slows down and it allows for the energy to flow much easier. Yes, Cork is my muse, I just love it.”