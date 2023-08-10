'Cork is my muse' says Michael Flatley as Lord of the Dance show returns to Cork Opera House 

The Lord of the Dance has revealed that Cork is the home of his creativity as he returns for a series of Cork shows.

Irish Dance legend, Michael Flatley, has highlighted spaghetti bolognese in a Cork city restaurant, morning swims in the Blackwater River, and confessions with a Fermoy parish priest as just some of the things that draw him to the Rebel County as he prepared to kick off a special anniversary performance.

Michael Flatley’s Lord of the Dance celebrates 25 years with seven shows at Cork Opera House this month.

Joining the cast was a very special guest. Upon spotting a video of her dancing online, 10-year-old Kerry dancer, Holly Fealey, was invited by Flatley himself to perform her award-winning freestyle Irish dance routine as part of the show.

Holly Fealey (10) from Brosna Co Kerry, pictured with Michael Flatley at the opening night of 'The Lord of The Dance' at Cork Opera House. Picture: Michael O'Sullivan /OSM PHOTO

The Leeside performances are something of a homecoming for Flatley, with the world-renowned dancer and choreographer, saying ahead of last night’s performance:

“I love Cork. I love being here in the Opera House.

“It’s been way too long since we performed in Cork. We are over the moon to be here again.

“We have loads of Cork people in the cast. In fact, one of our fiddle players, Aisling, is from Cork.

“Unfortunately, she suffered an injury so she isn’t in the line-up tonight.

“She is heartbroken not to be performing on home soil but she’ll be here watching tonight.”

As well as the Cork fiddler, another important Cork figure watched the opening night performance alongside a packed audience.

“There is a whole slew of people coming in to see the show tonight, including my local priest in Fermoy, Fr Boyle.

“He is going to be coming down from Fermoy. We have to keep Fr Boyle on side because of those confessions,” Flatley joked.

The former Riverdance choreographer told The Echo that his property in North Cork is where he feels most at home.

“We try to get to Fermoy as much as we can. We live mostly in Monaco, I run my businesses from there.

“I spend a lot of time there because Monaco is perfectly suited for work.

“There is a huge difference between Cork and Monaco definitely, but I am in love with living here in Cork and especially in Fermoy.

“Castlehyde, to me, is one of the most beautiful places on Earth.

“In the early morning, I love to actually go for a swim in the Blackwater. Then I walk up and down along to river. That’s where I create.

“Everything slows down and it allows for the energy to flow much easier. Yes, Cork is my muse, I just love it.”