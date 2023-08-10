Thu, 10 Aug, 2023 - 14:15

Adverse weather causes disruptions to flights at Cork Airport

A spokesman said: “Passengers seeking further information should check their respective airline websites or to contact their airline directly before travelling to the airport.” 
A number of flights have been cancelled at or diverted away from Cork Airport due to adverse weather on the south coast of Ireland. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Cillian Sherlock, PA

A number of flights have been cancelled at or diverted away from Cork Airport due to adverse weather on the south coast of Ireland.

Operators of Cork Airport, daa, said as a result of inclement weather conditions on the south coast of Ireland this morning, a number of arrivals were diverted.

The arrivals included Ryanair FR901 from London Stansted, Ryanair FR3732 from Edinburgh, Air France AF1094 from Paris Charles de Gaulle and Aer Lingus EI711 from London Heathrow.

The following services have been cancelled: Air France AF1095 to Paris Charles de Gaulle, Aer Lingus EI712 to London Heathrow, KLM KL1086 to Amsterdam Schiphol.

A spokeswoman for the Shannon Airport Group confirmed the four flight diversions were facilitated this morning due to the adverse weather conditions.

Group head of communications Nandi O’Sullivan said: “Four flights, which were originally due to land at Cork Airport, were diverted to Shannon Airport.

“The first of these flights arrived from London Stansted at 9.54am today. 

“Other flights were diverted throughout the morning from the following destinations; Paris, Edinburgh, and London Heathrow.” 

The spokeswoman said Shannon Airport remains on standby for further diversions if required.

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

