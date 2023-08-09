Community comes together for Filipino family BBQ

THE Ballyphehane community came together in recent days to celebrate the rich flavours of the Philippines as the Ballyphehane Community Centre hosted a Filipino family barbeque day.

Locals from Cork and the local Filipino community gathered together to enjoy the incredible food that the Philippines has to offer.

As well as the top-notch food, the event featured basketball matches as well as games and events for all.

In a statement on social media in recent days, Ballyphehane Community Centre said:

“Our community came together to celebrate the rich flavours of the Philippines at our Filipino Family Barbeque Day!

“The aroma of grilled pork skewers transported us to the bustling streets of Manila.

“The event was a roaring success, filled with delectable Filipino food, thrilling basketball matches, and exciting games for all!” The Ballyphehane Community Centre also encouraged anyone in the community who is keen to host a get-together or a similar event, to contact the centre.

“If you fancy holding a get-together for your community, contact Cian at info@ballyphehanecc.com or call 021 496 5339,” the centre added.

In other news, the local community centre is currently seeking a new part-time chef for its Meals on Wheels programme.

In a statement, the community centre said:

“If you would like to join Our Meals on Wheels team as a part-time cook, reach out today!

“Do you want to make a difference in the lives of seniors and vulnerable individuals in our community?

“We have the perfect, paid opportunity for you! Send us a DM or email info@ballyphehanecc.com with your CV and cover letter attached.

“Let’s spread warmth and kindness, one meal at a time,” the centre added.

“Together, we can make a meaningful impact in our community!”