Popular music festival set to make a return to West Cork

Musicians from all walks of life are set to feature in this year’s Masters of Tradition festival taking place between August 23 and August 27.

A number of tickets are still available for the opening concert on Wednesday, August 23 at 8pm in the Maritime Hotel, Bantry.

The event will see artistic director and fiddle player, Martin Hayes, perform alongside US guitarist and fiddle player, Sam Amidon.

Guitarist Conal O’Kane, concertina player Brian Donnellan and cellist Kate Ellis will also make appearances.

Now in its 21st year, the festival journeys to the heart of Irish music, providing a platform for celebrated musicians from across Ireland and beyond.

Bantry House will also serve as a venue for the festival with a concert kicking off on Thursday, August 24 at 7.30pm.

Indie folk duo Scoth will perform as part of the event alongside sean-nós singer, Eoghan Ó Ceannabháin, and fiddler player, Ultan O’Brien.

Sam Amidon and Crash Ensemble are also among the anticipated acts.

Tickets are now available for two special late-night candlelit recitals in the candlelit library of Bantry House.

Guitars will take centre stage at 10.30pm on Friday, August 25 with an eagerly awaited performance from Luka Bloom, who will be joined by Steve Cooney and Laura Snowden.

A concert on Saturday, August 26 will see jazz and traditional music come together as Christine Tobin presents songs from her latest album Returning Weather.

She will be complemented by an ensemble of jazz and traditional musicians including Cora Venus Lunny and David Power.

A secret act will also feature on Friday, August 25 at 12.30pm at St Brendan’s Church.

While admission for the event is free, booking is still required.

For the full programme and list of events visit www.westcorkmusic.ie or ring West Cork Music on +353 (0) 27 52788.