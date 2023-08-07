Mon, 07 Aug, 2023 - 18:35

Three men remanded in custody following seizure of 60kg of cocaine worth €4.2m 

The men are charged with possession of cocaine, and possession for cocaine for sale or supply.
Gentjan Dodaj of Paradise Road, Athlone in Co Westmeath and Donatel Dodaj of the same address were charged alongside Daniel Afedoaei of Sli an Aifreann in Athlone.

Olivia Kelleher

Three men have appeared before a special sitting of the Criminal Courts of Justice in Cork charged in connection with the seizure of sixty kilograms of cocaine with an estimated street value of over €4 million.

The men are charged with possession of cocaine, and possession for cocaine for sale or supply on Saturday, (August 5) at L2998 in Richmond, Dunkettle, Co Cork.

The court heard that none of the men replied when they were cautioned in connection with the alleged offences.

Detective Garda Gavin Curran gave evidence of arrest, charge and caution in the case of Gentjan Dodaj. He charged the Albanian national at Togher Garda Station in Cork city at 6.52pm yesterday (Sunday). 

Supt Pat Lyons asked that Mr Dodaj (39) be remanded in custody pending his next appearance before the court on August 14. Mr Dodaj, who was wearing a black top and trousers, did not speak during the brief hearing.

Judge Treasa Kelly granted free legal aid to Gentjan Dodaj after she heard that he had been in the process of setting up a business but was now without any means.

Det Garda Val Russell gave evidence of arrest, charge and caution in the case of 22 year old Daniel Afedoaei. He charged Mr Afedoaei, who is a native of Romania, at Gurranabraher Garda Station in Cork.

Solicitor Dara Hayden made an application for legal aid in the case. He said that his client had been working as a mechanic. Judge Kelly assigned legal aid in the case of Mr Afedoaei. He was also remanded in custody to appear before the same court on August 14 next. Mr Afedoaei was wearing a white top and pants.

Meanwhile, an interpreter was required to assist Albanian national Donatel Dodaj (22) who was wearing a dark Tommy Hiliger top and trousers. Mr Collins Daly said that his client only arrived in the State four weeks ago and was residing with his brother who was the first named accused.

He was assigned free legal aid and remanded in custody to appear before the court again by video link on August 14 next. No bail applications were made in relation to the three men.

The seizure of the drugs occurred following an intelligence led operation targeting persons suspected of involvement with organised crime, a joint operation was conducted by the Garda National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau and personnel attached to the Revenue Customs Service.

During this operation, Revenue officers seized approximately 60 kilograms of cocaine with an estimated value of €4,200,000.

