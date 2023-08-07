Mon, 07 Aug, 2023 - 19:48

Green Party welcome third planning defeat for telecom mast in Kinsale

This is the third time in three years that a planning application for a telecommunications mast has been refused in the area.
The three separate applications for planning permission for a telecoms mast were each rejected because of the masts’ proposed proximity to housing and to the protected town wall, and because of their impact on scenic amenity views. Picture: Andy Gibson.

Donal O’Keeffe

The Green Party has welcomed the third planning defeat in three years of proposals for a telecom mast in an area of architectural conservation in a historic Cork port town.

The decision last week by Cork County Council to refuse planning permission for a telecommunications mast in an architectural conservation area in Kinsale marked the third time in three years that a planning application for such a mast has been refused in the area.

The three separate applications for planning permission for a telecoms mast, the first 20m in height, the second 18m, and the most recent 15m, were each rejected because of the masts’ proposed proximity to housing and to the protected town wall, and because of their impact on scenic amenity views.

Green Party representative Marc Ó Riain said the decision by the council not to allow permission was appropriate.

“We welcome this third refusal by Cork County Council of this completely inappropriate development,” he said.

“At all times and in our submissions, we have made the point that we have no issue with the technology, and we are urging the various operators, Vodafone and Eir, to consider the impact of these large, unsightly, industrial structures close to established housing and architectural heritage.” 

Mr Ó Riain said locals had been urging the operators to consider integrating telecommunications antennae into existing buildings rather than on new structures close to existing housing.

“There are very few remaining sites in Kinsale where you get a view between the various churches, of the town walls, battlefield sites, and the original Carmelite Abbey graveyard,” he said.

“It is a shame that the 5G technology, with its very wide bandwidth, requires more repeater towers to be located more densely in our towns.

“We have opportunities to locate antennae and disguise them, so they blend into the character of the town,” Mr Ó Riain said.

