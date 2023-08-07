Pictures: Ground-breaking short film 'Homofónia' premieres in Cork

The premiere of a ground-breaking short film, Homofónia was held in the Pavilion cinema in Cork city in recent weeks.

The innovative film by filmmakers Alana Daly Mulligan and Luke K. Murphy delves into the complexities of a closeted relationship set against a traditional Irish backdrop, showcasing struggles with language and identity.

Filming took place at Terence MacSwiney Community College in Hollyhill over two days last May and the film tells the story of a closeted couple who must sort their domestic issues as Gaeilge to prevent their classmates from knowing they’re an item.

However, translation issues leave their relationship in jeopardy.

Ms Daly Mulligan, who is a freelance media producer based in Cork, said it is the first film of its kind.

“It is the first half English/half Irish film that is truly bilingual. It is the first film of its kind. It is all shot in Cork.

“Three of the six actors are from Cork and all the background extras were actual students on set. It is aimed at young people.

“It is all about providing positive role models for people growing up in Ireland and trying to figure themselves out.

“We say it is an LGBTQ film, but the word gay isn’t mentioned in the film once. It is just good vibes,” she said.

Ms Daly Mulligan, who hails from Waterford, completed her third-level studies at UCC and has lived in Cork for several years.

She said the film will act as an ‘entry’ point for people who are feeling misunderstood.

“I think a lot of people wouldn’t necessarily sit down and watch an all-Irish film.

“We wanted to make it an entry point for people to experience the language but also to draw the comparison that often many people are frustrated with the lack of understanding of the Irish language like the experience that LGBTQ people have in everyday society, feeling misunderstood and not really knowing where they fit in.”

As part of the Cork Pride 2023 celebrations, a screening of Homofónia and a panel discussion was also held at Cork City Library on Grand Parade.

The panel discussion was moderated by book influencer and bookseller Caoimhe Coleman and featured discussion between award-winning activist and author Orla Egan and Alana Daly Mulligan on the state of queer Irish literature, its power to start conversations and change the status quo with regard to LGBTQ issues.

The film will be showcased at various film festivals in Ireland and internationally over the next year.

Ms Daly Mulligan said they have ‘exciting’ plans for the film.

These plans include potentially rolling it out to secondary schools nationwide before the end of next year.

“We have big plans for the project.

“We are going to work with an organisation called Creativity and Change and hold several workshops over the next six months with young people.

“We will formulate a booklet that will be presented along with the film.

“We hope to roll it out in secondary schools and youth groups nationwide by the end of 2024.

“It will promote being proud of your country and not being afraid to be different.

“There is a lot of language telling us how we should be Irish and what is right and wrong.

“This film is telling us there are lots of ways to be Irish, love our culture and our community.

“It's a completely unique project, merging Gaeilge and gayness for an educational audience,” she added.