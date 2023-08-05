Sat, 05 Aug, 2023 - 10:47

Bishop announces a number of appointments of priests and lay people in Diocese of Cloyne

In a letter to parishioners, Bishop Crean outlined the various moves in the diocese
The Bishop of Cloyne, the Most Reverend William Crean, has announced a number of new appointments of priests and lay people to leadership and pastoral care positions in the Diocese of Cloyne.

John Bohane

The bishop accepted the resignation from office, on the grounds of retirement, of Very Reverend William O’Donovan. 

The parish priest (PP) of Conna will take up residence in Doneraile and his retirement comes into effect at noon on September 2.

The following appointments also come into effect the same day: PP of Banteer, Very Rev William Winter, is to be PP in Conna, and Rev Patrick Corkery, Catholic Curate (CC) in Fermoy, is to become CC in Charleville. Rev Thomas Lane, CC Mallow, will move to be CC in Mitchelstown, and Rev Paul Bennett, CC Cobh, is to be PP in Banteer. Rev Anthony Sheehan, Apostolic Prefect in Charleville, is to be CC in Mallow; Rev Gerard Cremin, CC Youghal, will move to be CC in Cobh, and Rev Patrick O’Donoghue, CC Mitchelstown, will be CC in Youghal.

Bishop William Crean, Bishop of the Diocese of Cloyne. Pic: Brian Lougheed
Bishop Crean announced that the Rev Roman Biletskyy of the Diocese of Kyiv- Halych, Ukraine, will take up the position of CC in Fermoy and will be serving the pastoral area of Fermoy/Kilworth. The diocesan secretary for primary education, Dan Leo, is to retire and will be replaced by Michael Walsh.

“The people of the diocese are deeply grateful to our priests for their generosity of spirit and commitment,” said Bishop Crean.

“As Fr Billy O’Donovan retires from full- time ministry, we are grateful to God for his ministry in the various parishes he served.

“Planning for the future is part of our responsibilities in life,” said Bishop Crean in his letter. “So too for the Church and the Diocese. These appointments take place shortly before Catholic Church representatives gather for a Synod in Rome.

“Pope Francis has convened this meeting to empower parishes and communities to a more effective exercise of co-responsibility in leadership and pastoral care. We in Cloyne seek to be part of this project of renewal and revitalisation.”

The bishop said ‘personal’ maturity is required to tackle corrosive forces in Irish society. “As a nation there are many signs that life is very difficult for many individuals and families. Many are under strain due to the cost-of-living increases. 

"Addiction is rife, and while alcohol is the most prominent, the proliferation of cocaine and other drug use is alarming. Regulation and policing will only do so much. Personal maturity and moral awareness is required if we are to tackle these corrosive forces. We urgently need to discover a new well of spiritual consciousness to draw from if we, as individuals and families, are to live more wholesome and authentic lives,” he said.

READ NOW

