Bishop announces changes made to appointments of some priests in Cork

CHANGES to the appointments of some priests in Cork, along with new appointments for permanent deacons, have been announced by the Bishop of Cork and Ross Fintan Gavin.

Bishop Fintan Gavin said there has been “great progress” since the establishment of 12 Families of Parishes in the Diocese last summer, as priests and people have taken the opportunity to work together.

Alongside the change to Families of Parishes, Bishop Fintan Gavin issued a pastoral letter that set forth the vision for a renewed and mission-focused Church in the diocese.

“When 12 Families of Parishes were established in the Diocese last summer, I said at the time that ‘bringing parishes together in this way presents an opportunity for much greater lay participation and shared leadership of parishes’,” Bishop Fintan Gavin said.

He said he is “deeply grateful for the creativity, courage and faith” of the parishes to embark on this new way of being church into the future.

“At the end of May this year, we gathered as people and priests from existing Families of Parishes and those to be established this summer in two very successful diocesan gatherings. Eilís Casey has taken up the role of Parish Life Coordinator in the Office of Mission and Ministry to work with parishes,” he said.

“She will soon be joined by a Coordinator of Faith Development to support parishes and Families of Parishes as we continue to work together and witness to the Gospel in new ways.”

Bishop Fintan Gavin. Picture: Andy Gibson.

A further four Families of Parishes have also been established, including Ballineaspaig, Curraheen Road, Sacred Heart and Wilton; Ballinlough, Blackrock, Blackrock Road and Mahon; Douglas/Rochestown, Frankfield/Grange and Turner’s Cross; and Mayfield (St. Joseph’s), Upper Mayfield and Pastoral Care of Holy Family Church, Military Hill.

“I propose widening the Family of Parishes of South Parish, Ss Peter and Paul’s and St Patrick’s to include the parishes of Blackpool/The Glen/Ballyvolane, Sunday’s Well and The Cathedral,” Bishop Fintan Gavin said.

“In this arrangement, the pastoral care of Holy Family Church, Military Hill will be provided by the Family of Parishes of Mayfield (St Joseph’s) and Upper Mayfield.

"I am grateful to many priests who are undertaking new appointments this year. I continue to be grateful for their willingness to minister in new ways with people in Families of Parishes.”

Priests taking up appointments in Families of Parishes established in 2022

Family of Parishes of Carrigaline, Crosshaven, The Harbour Parishes (Monkstown and Passage West) and Tracton Abbey

Fr. Aidan Cremin Co-PP resident in Crosshaven Fr. Michael O’Connell MSC CC resident in Carrigaline

Family of Parishes of Drimoleague, Dunmanway, Kilmichael and Uibh Laoire Fr. Liam Crowley Co-PP resident in Dunmanway

Fr. Joseph E Whooley Co-PP resident in Drimoleague

Healthcare Chaplaincy

Fr. Colin Doocey to be Chaplain in Cork University Hospital

Diaconal Appointments in the Diocese Deacon

John Guiry appointed Deacon in the Family of Parishes of Carrigaline, Crosshaven, The Harbour Parishes and Tracton Abbey anchored in Carrigaline Parish

Deacon David Lane appointed Deacon in the Family of Parishes of Carraig na bhFear, Glanmire, Glounthaune and Watergrasshill anchored in the Parishes of Glanmire and Glounthaune

Deacon Frank McKevitt appointed Deacon in Family of Parishes of Ballinora, Ballincollig and Ovens anchored in Ballincollig Parish.

Retirement

Fr. Aidan Vaughan OFM. Cap. will retire from full-time ministry.

Diocesan Appointments

Monsignor Gearóid Dullea Co-PP to be Diocesan Chancellor

Fr. Michael Keohane Co-PP to be Diocesan Education Secretary and continue as Diocesan Secretary pro tem.

These appointments take effect on Saturday August 12.

A full list of the appointments can be found here.