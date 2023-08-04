Taoiseach hears concerns from Glanmire residents at local meeting 

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar met with Glanmire representatives from sporting, community and voluntary organisations as part of his visit to Cork this week.

The Fine Gael leader came face to face with members of the general public at Sarsfield GAA Pavillion.

A number of concerns were raised during the exchange.

Cork North Central TD Colm Burke remarked that the visit was timely in light of considerable predicted growth for the community.

“With Glanmire’s population predicted to grow from around 9,900 in 2016 to 15,300 by 2028, there is a need for further infrastructural improvements”, he said.

Mr Burke highlighted the significance of the local event.

An Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, taking questions at the gathering organised by Fine Gael TD Colm Burke, to highlight local issues in the greater Glanmire area at Sarsfields GAA Club in Riverstown. Picture: David Keane.

“The people best placed to advise on what infrastructural improvements are required are local and community organisations”, he said.

“Their members live in the area and see what is occurring on a daily basis.

“Local knowledge is so important in providing solutions to the challenges posed by development.

“This allowed them the opportunity to outline both their concerns and ideas for the future of Glanmire.”

The representative acknowledged the progress being made in the area.

“The Taoiseach met with members of the public at Sarsfield GAA Pavilion.

“Members of the public were given an opportunity to raise issues with the Taoiseach at this event.

“This visit was a significant day for Glanmire. This is an area which is expanding. It became part of Cork city in 2019 and is continuing to develop.

“We must meet these challenges head-on to ensure a continued vibrant community.

“We have made progress to date, the Glashaboy Flood Relief Scheme is underway, improvements are being made to the Dunkettle interchange, funding is being provided for Glanmire by the Government for services and the St Stephen’s Hospital in Sarsfield Court has been confirmed as the location for the new elective hospital for Cork.”

However, he explained there is still work to be done.

“Other issues must be addressed. It is vital that we continue to provide the necessary funding to enable improved infrastructure and transport, more educational and sports facilities, open spaces, local shops, and increased community services and amenities.”