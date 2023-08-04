Taoiseach hears concerns from Glanmire residents at local meeting 

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar met with Glanmire representatives from sporting, community and voluntary organisations as part of his visit to Cork this week.
“This allowed them the opportunity to outline both their concerns and ideas for the future of Glanmire.”
“Members of the public were given an opportunity to raise issues with the Taoiseach at this event.
“This visit was a significant day for Glanmire. This is an area which is expanding. It became part of Cork city in 2019 and is continuing to develop.
“We have made progress to date, the Glashaboy Flood Relief Scheme is underway, improvements are being made to the Dunkettle interchange, funding is being provided for Glanmire by the Government for services and the St Stephen’s Hospital in Sarsfield Court has been confirmed as the location for the new elective hospital for Cork.”