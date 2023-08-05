Dozens of free events to take place across the city on Cork Heritage Open Day

Over 35 buildings will be open and 60 events will take place as part of Cork Heritage Open Day which will be held on Saturday, August 12.

The festival represents a wonderful celebration of the built heritage in Cork.

Organised by Cork City Council in partnership with the Heritage Council, Cork Heritage Open Day marks the start of National Heritage Week which runs from Saturday, August 12 to Sunday, August 20.

Cork Heritage Open Day will feature guided tours of buildings from all over Cork city including Riverstown House in Glanmire, the National Sculpture Factory, City Hall, Heineken Ireland (Murphy’s Brewery), Dance Cork Firkin Crane, Elizabeth Fort, St Peter’s Cork, Cork Opera House, the Masonic Hall and Fota House.

The Lord Mayor of Cork, Cllr Kieran McCarthy said the event is ‘important’ to Cork’s sense of pride.

“Cork Heritage Open is not only a celebration of some of our most beautiful buildings and their details and nuanced stories, but also an annual call that Cork’s history and its architecture are important to mind and important to Cork’s sense of pride and sense of place,” he said.

Throughout Cork Heritage Open Day, several free talks will take place showcasing the history and people of Cork.

Several outdoor family events are also taking place for Cork Heritage Open Day, including the Coal Quay Festival featuring music, song, and family fun activities and an opportunity to create an 18th-century dollhouse out of a shoebox at Nano Nagle.

While all events are free of charge, some events must be booked in advance.

See www.corkheritageopenday.ie for a list of all events, those which require pre-booking and starting times and meeting points for all talks and walking tours.