Cork on a Fork Festival announces opening night street feast

Cork on a Fork Festival has announced an opening night street feast on Princes Street.

The ticket only outdoor event, ‘A Flavour of Princes Street’, takes place at 6pm on Wednesday August 16 and will celebrate the tapestry of flavours and experiences found on the vibrant street.

There will be drinks on arrival, live music, great food, and a festival atmosphere.

Cork on a Fork Fest takes place from August 16-20 and will see the city transformed into one big food festival for the week.

The festival programme includes over 100 food events, including tasting trails throughout the city, cooking demos, masterclasses, street events, bite size talks, symposiums as well as unique dining experiences and specials to appeal to all tastes, interests and ages.

Each venue has curated a special three-course-plus menu, so the public choose their favourite restaurant or menu from Burnt Pizza, Clancy’s, Nash 19, Oakfire Pizza, Quinlan’s, Rossini’s and Tedo’s.

It is the perfect way to kick off the week and get into the spirit of the festival. The event is in partnership with Bibendum Wines and Sam Miguel.

Cork on a Fork Festival was established by Cork City Council in 2022 as a celebration of dining and nightlife in the city and the world-class produce found in the wider Cork region, this year’s festival has doubled in scale with many new events added to the lineup.

With some events close to capacity or already sold out, and with just one month left, it’s time to make a booking to avoid disappointment.

Cork on a Fork Festival is a Cork City Council Festival, supported by local hospitality businesses, Fáilte Ireland, Ireland’s Ancient East, Pure Cork, Cork Business Association, Cork Airport, Atlantic Clinical Trials, and media partners the Irish Examiner and RedFM.

The full programme can be found on www.corkonaforkfest.ie or follow @corkonaforkfest for live updates.