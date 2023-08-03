Thu, 03 Aug, 2023 - 20:51

Ikea announces new mobile pick-up point in Cork

In May, Ikea announced a pilot run of three mobile pick-up points located in Mitchelstown, Drogheda and Naas. 
Swedish furnishing brand Ikea has announced that a new mobile pick-up point will be launched in Cork in the coming weeks.

The new pick-up point will be established at Tesco Youghal, along with five additional locations in Galway, Limerick, Waterford, Tipperary, and Wexford.

The locations will provide customers with an accessible collection service where shoppers can pick up their Ikea orders from a designated area within their local Tesco car park.

The collection service allows customers to pick up their Ikea orders for free if the order is over €200, while orders under €200 will cost €15.

The rollout follows a pilot run of three locations in Mitchelstown in Cork, Drogheda in Louth, and Naas in Kildare, which opened in May.

When placing an order online, customers go through the usual checkout option and select the collection service for their local Tesco.

Following signage within the Tesco car parks, customers will arrive at a designated pick-up point at their chosen date and time and meet with a delivery driver who will hand their order over to them.

Market manager for Ikea Ireland, Martyn Allan, said the partnership with Tesco Ireland “acknowledges the dynamic nature of the retail industry and provides an opportunity to bring Ikea closer to more people."

Earlier this year, Ikea unveiled its first customer distribution centre in west Dublin.

The 450,000 sq ft facility, set to open early next year, will create 120 jobs and enable Ikea to process online orders directly from Ireland.

In April, the company opened a plan and order point in Douglas Village Shopping Centre, marking the fourth Ikea plan and order point to open in Ireland within the past 12 months.

