Boom Nouveau sculpture unveiled in city centre

A SECOND sculpture has been unveiled in Cork city as part of the exciting new Island City, Cork’s Urban Sculpture Trail.

The artwork, Boom Nouveau, by collaborative practice Forerunner can now be viewed at the Oliver Plunkett St end of Cook St.

It is part of a unique cultural trail of five contemporary sculptures that will be installed around Cork city this year. The first sculpture, Sentinels, was recently unveiled on Carey’s Lane.

Boom Nouveau mimics the form of a tangible, everyday urban street feature — the lamppost.

“The sculpture will shine a light on the city and encourage people to explore the city architecture as they navigate their way to work or guide them home,” said Forerunner artists Andreas Kindler von Knobloch, Tom Watt, and Tanad Aaron.

Lord Mayor of Cork, Cllr Kieran McCarthy, said: “The new sculpture will stop passers-by engaging them to look up and around and to appreciate and rediscover the rich history, stories, architecture, and geography the city centre possesses.”

Island City, Cork’s Urban Sculpture Trail is a Cork City Council project funded by Fáilte Ireland under the Urban Animation Scheme, with commissioning support by National Sculpture Factory.