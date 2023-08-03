Thu, 03 Aug, 2023 - 07:00

Popular Cork market to unveil doggy vending machine 

The idea is expected to be a hit with the many pet parents who visit the Marina Market with their canine companions daily.
Martin Mongan

CORK'S first doggy vending machine has opened at the Marina Market. 

The fun concept is the work of Dec’s Pets, an independent Irish pet store run by Declan and Anna O’Keeffe and it’s their second vending machine, with their first located in Pye in Dundrum.

"We are so excited to have our Doggy Vending Machines in one of the best venues in the whole of Ireland. 

"This is an exciting opportunity for Dec's Pets and we would like to thank the team at Marina Market for welcoming us with open arms. Marina Market is at the forefront of Dog Friendliness in Ireland and we a delighted to be a small part of their journey."

The official launch takes place on Saturday, August 5 at the Marina Market.

