Potential site has been 'identified in principle' for library in Mahon Blackrock area

The Labour Party had asked the Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys, if any submission or correspondence had taken place involving Cork City Council in relation to a new library in the Blackrock Mahon area.
Darragh Bermingham

CALLS have been made for concrete plans for a library in the Mahon- Blackrock area.

The Minister replied, saying: “I have been informed by Cork City Council that a potential site has been identified in principle for a library in Blackrock-Mahon and discussions regarding this are ongoing between the local authority and CETB. My Department invited proposals for funding under a new Libraries Capital Programme in April 2023, but Cork City Council did not submit a proposal for Blackrock Mahon on this occasion as discussions had not been concluded before the submission date.

“My Department previously advised Cork City Council to consider submitting an application for funding for Blackrock Mahon Library to the Urban Regeneration and Development Fund (URDF), which is administered by the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage.

“Cork City Council expect to be in a position to submit this documentation to my Department in the last quarter of 2023.”

Speaking to The Echo, Labour Local Area Rep, Peter Horgan, said:

“This issue has been trundling on for years, ever since Mahon was built 30 years plus ago. The people of the area deserve action on this and deserve to know where the standing is right now.

“We need to see far more concrete plans for a library that has been long promised.

“Similarly we need to see the Rainbow Club site secured to allow the vital services to expand and grow,” added Mr Horgan.

“The Rainbow Club is a massive asset to this area and wider afield, serving families who need services.”

cork city council
