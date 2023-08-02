Gardaí awaiting DDP directions in incident where man died two days after he sustained injuries in alleged bottle attack in Cork city

DPP directions are awaited by gardaí investigating an incident where a 32 year old man died in June two days after he sustained injuries following an alleged bottle attack in Cork city centre.

Aaron Babbington (29) of Churchfield Avenue in Cork city appeared before Cork District Court on June 16 last charged with assault causing harm to Jason Butler 48 hours earlier. Mr Butler, who was a native of Midleton, Co Cork passed away a few hours after the hearing.

Today (Wed) at Cork District Court, Sgt Pat Lyons told Judge Treasa Kelly that an “investigation file is being completed” in the case. He asked that Mr Babbington be remanded in custody to allow for the compiling of the file and for DPP directions in the case.

Judge Kelly remanded Mr Babbington in custody until his next court appearance on August 16 next. The court heard that DPP directions are awaited. However, the court heard that they are unlikely to have been received by the next court appearance of the accused.

Emma Leahy, solicitor for Mr Babbington, said that her client consented to being remanded in bail for another fortnight. She said that her client planned to make an application for bail in the High Court.

Meanwhile, when Mr Babbington was charged in connection with the incident in June, evidence was heard from Det Garda Patrick Russell.

Evidence of Arrest

Det Garda Russell gave evidence of arrest, charge and caution. He said that Mr Babbington made no reply when the charge was put to him under caution.

Det Garda Russell previously objected to bail being granted in the case arising out of the gravity of the offence. Det Garda Russell also said that it was his belief that there was strong evidence in the case.

“I believe there is strong evidence that on June 14, 2023, at 7.38pm the injured party was in the company of the accused and his (Babbington’s) partner and that he was approached by the accused and stabbed in the neck with a broken bottle.”

He said that the incident happened in broad daylight in an area with a large number of pedestrians present, including children.

Det Garda Russell said that Babbington had a serious alcohol addiction and was a “danger to himself and other members of the public".

He expressed concerns about possible witness interference in the case if the accused was granted bail.

He also stated that Babbington would be incapable of attending court if granted bail arising out of the severity of his alcoholism. Bail was denied in the case.

Jason Butler passed away at Cork University Hospital on June 16 last. He was living at SVP Deerpark House Hotel in Friars Walk in Cork. This is a support service which assists people as they attempt to move on from homelessness.