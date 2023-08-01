‘Dropped the ball’: Council aware for years of conditions at Noonan’s Road, claims Cork TD

Thomas Gould, Sinn Féin TD for Cork North Central, said he was told in 2021 in the Dáil that a funding application to the Department of Housing was awaiting “clarifications” from Cork City Council.
Dáil records show that in response to a follow-up query from Mr Gould in 2022, Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien said he had received “a capital appraisal from Cork City Council for the Noonan’s Rd apartments in 2021”.
“Cork City Council have been informed by my department that they can apply for funding under the 2022 Energy Efficiency programme. Funding may also be available under the Voids/Planned Maintenance Programmes, as appropriate, for non energy efficiency works.”
Three weeks ago, Mr Gould and his colleague, Cork South Central TD Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire, were told the department had yet to receive a funding application from the council.