Mon, 31 Jul, 2023 - 20:55

Eight year driving ban for Cork man who lost control of car and left scene of incident

The accused also had no licence or insurance.
A Skoda Octavia car ‘landed’ in the front garden of a house at McSwiney Villas in Cork city and the driver disappeared.

Liam Heylin

However, gardaí traced the car to Stephen Buckley and he confessed to various offences arising out of the incident.

A jail sentence of five months and a driving ban lasting eight years has been imposed on Stephen Buckley of 32 Mile Avenue, Ard Sionnach, Shanakiel, Cork.

Sgt John Kelleher said the incident happened after 10 p.m. on September 4 2022.

“Garda Michelle McNamara responded to a report of a blue Skoda Octavia landing in the front garden of a house at McSwiney Villas. The driver failed to remain at the scene. There was no witness to identify the driver,” Sgt. Kelleher said.

The owner of the house did not recognised the car and did not know who the owner was.

But on investigation, Stephen Buckley was interviewed and he admitted losing control and leaving the scene of an incident as well as having no licence or insurance.

The 34-year-old had six previous convictions for failing to remain at the scene of an incident and six for having no insurance.

Judge Olann Kelleher jailed him and imposed the lengthy driving disqualification.

Cork court hears man allegedly stamped on wife's head

