Sat, 29 Jul, 2023 - 15:29

Man told gardaí 'I know the law' and clenched fists when approached for hassling Cork city taxi drivers

He appeared before Cork District Court where he pleaded guilty to engaging in threatening behaviour and related charges
Man told gardaí 'I know the law' and clenched fists when approached for hassling Cork city taxi drivers

Judge Olann Kelleher sentenced him to two months imprisonment suspended on condition that he would keep the peace for the next two years.

Liam Heylin

A 33-year-old man hassling taxi drivers in Cork city centre was approached by gardaí and he reacted by clenching his fists and telling them “I know the law.” 

Dean Osterloo of Mill Park, Old Mallow Road, Cork, appeared before Cork District Court where he pleaded guilty to engaging in threatening behaviour and related charges.

Judge Olann Kelleher sentenced him to two months imprisonment suspended on condition that he would keep the peace for the next two years.

Sergeant Ciarán Kelleher described the background to the incident on July 23 at St. Patrick’s Street, where Garda Anita O’Rourke and her colleagues arrived at the scene.

“At approximately 6 pm gardaí were responding to a separate call at Daunt Square and as they were parking the garda patrol van a man approached the van and stated that there was a man who was drunk and abusive to members of the public.

“The man was pointed out to garda as Dean Osterloo. Gardaí observed this man approaching taxi drivers at the rank on St Patrick’s Street.

“As gardaí approached, he was shouting abuse at a taxi driver waiting at the rank.

He was escorted away from the taxi. There was a strong smell of alcohol emanating from him and his eyes were bloodshot.

“Garda O’Rourke asked for his name and refused to give it.

“He was very aggressive and began to clench his fists. He said, ‘I know the law’ and told gardaí to f*** off.

“There was a large number of members of the public present and he continued to be abusive and aggressive.

“as he was volatile and abusive he was handcuffed.

Diarmuid Kelleher solicitor said of the accused, “He did apologise to An Garda Síochána before the court.” 

Sgt. Kelleher said the defendant had 39 previous convictions. Mr Kelleher solicitor accepted that but said that many of those dated back a long time and that the defendant’s rate of offending had greatly reduced.

Mr Kelleher said Osterloo had a slip on alcohol following the recent death of a relative in the UK. “He is ashamed of his behaviour,” the solicitor said.

As well as the suspended jail term for engaging in threatening behaviour, the accused was given €100 fines for being drunk and a danger and failing to give his name when required by gardaí.

More in this section

Judge gavel on book in library Man who is barred from his family's home posted 'vile' comments about estranged wife and daughter online
Cork man becomes fifth person charged with the murder of Thomas Dooley at Tralee cemetery Cork man becomes fifth person charged with the murder of Thomas Dooley at Tralee cemetery
gavel Cork man caused a 79-year-old widow ‘torment and torture’ by ripping tiles off her roof at 3am
Cork City CentreCork courtCourts#Courts
<p>Cork City Library, Grand Parade, Cork. Picture Denis Minihane.</p>

Library on Cork city's Grand Parade closes early due to staff and public safety fears during protest

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Let’s get Barefoot this summer! Let’s get Barefoot this summer!
A vision of tech that businesses need to see A vision of tech that businesses need to see
Score Beo is a big winner with GAA supporters Score Beo is a big winner with GAA supporters

Latest

Have you downloaded your FREE   App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo

Subscribe toThe Echo - textePaper - text

Devices with Echo live

Sign up

Download your ePaper app on

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more