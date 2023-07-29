Man told gardaí 'I know the law' and clenched fists when approached for hassling Cork city taxi drivers

A 33-year-old man hassling taxi drivers in Cork city centre was approached by gardaí and he reacted by clenching his fists and telling them “I know the law.”

Dean Osterloo of Mill Park, Old Mallow Road, Cork, appeared before Cork District Court where he pleaded guilty to engaging in threatening behaviour and related charges.

Judge Olann Kelleher sentenced him to two months imprisonment suspended on condition that he would keep the peace for the next two years.

Sergeant Ciarán Kelleher described the background to the incident on July 23 at St. Patrick’s Street, where Garda Anita O’Rourke and her colleagues arrived at the scene.

“At approximately 6 pm gardaí were responding to a separate call at Daunt Square and as they were parking the garda patrol van a man approached the van and stated that there was a man who was drunk and abusive to members of the public.

“The man was pointed out to garda as Dean Osterloo. Gardaí observed this man approaching taxi drivers at the rank on St Patrick’s Street.

“As gardaí approached, he was shouting abuse at a taxi driver waiting at the rank.

He was escorted away from the taxi. There was a strong smell of alcohol emanating from him and his eyes were bloodshot.

“Garda O’Rourke asked for his name and refused to give it.

“He was very aggressive and began to clench his fists. He said, ‘I know the law’ and told gardaí to f*** off.

“There was a large number of members of the public present and he continued to be abusive and aggressive.

“as he was volatile and abusive he was handcuffed.

Diarmuid Kelleher solicitor said of the accused, “He did apologise to An Garda Síochána before the court.”

Sgt. Kelleher said the defendant had 39 previous convictions. Mr Kelleher solicitor accepted that but said that many of those dated back a long time and that the defendant’s rate of offending had greatly reduced.

Mr Kelleher said Osterloo had a slip on alcohol following the recent death of a relative in the UK. “He is ashamed of his behaviour,” the solicitor said.

As well as the suspended jail term for engaging in threatening behaviour, the accused was given €100 fines for being drunk and a danger and failing to give his name when required by gardaí.