Gardaí investigating fire at Cork site earmarked for Ukrainian families

A FORMER Ballincollig Gaelscoil earmarked for Ukrainian families was set on fire in an incident being described as “extremely sinister” by members of the community.

Gardaí have launched an investigation following the disturbing incident that saw three people wearing balaclavas start a fire at the former site of Gaelscoil Uí Ríordáin in Ballincollig on Thursday night/Friday morning.

The alarm was raised at around midnight. Emergency services arrived at the scene at 12.10am. A rapid response limited the amount of damage caused but locals are believed to be extremely shaken by the incident.

The scene was described by a source from Cork City Fire brigade as very “high risk” in contrast to other calls.

A spokesperson for the gardaí said they are “investigating an incident of criminal damage by fire that occurred at a vacant premises in Coolroe, Ballincollig in the early hours of Friday, July 28, 2023”, the statement read.

“Gardaí received a report and attended the scene at approximately 12.10am. Cork City Fire Brigade were alerted, who also attended a short time later and extinguished the fire.”

The damage caused to the former Gaelscoil building in Coolroe in Ballincollig in last night’s suspected arson attack.

A spokesperson for Cork City Fire Brigade said the incident could have been very different.

“A rapid response prevented this building from burning down. It had the potential to be very nasty but the speed of Cork City Fire Brigade meant it wasn’t able to escalate.”

Former Lord Mayor and Fianna Fáil councillor Colm Kelleher condemned the act, saying: “It’s very disappointing to see this happen in a former school that is currently being retrofitted to accommodate Ukrainians. There are reports of people in balaclavas going in there which is extremely worrying.

“I’d like to praise the fire service who were at the scene within minutes and brought the fire under control. I am told that the damage is minor. That being said, it does set back the retrofitting of the school to accommodate Ukrainian families.

“Hopefully, the works being done to remedy the fire damage can get underway and the retrofitting of the former school can continue to accommodate Ukrainian nationals.”

He urged anyone with information to come forward.

Local Fine Gael councillor Derry Canty echoed his sentiment, adding: “I can only describe it as disgraceful. This is nice community, yet we are having people bringing all this bad news on top of us.”

Anyone with information relating to the incident is being advised to contact Ballincollig Garda Station on 021 421 4680 or Anglesea Street Garda Station on 021 452 2000.