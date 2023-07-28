Fri, 28 Jul, 2023 - 11:56

Famous Cork music shop opens its doors at a new location today

Sheena Crowley, daughter of the late Michael Crowley, has reopened the iconic shop at a new premises on Friar St in the South Parish area of the city.
The renowned Crowley’s Music Centre reopens its doors at No 1 Friar Street.

Amy Nolan

The new Crowley’s Music Centre is officially open for business today after a well-attended launch event yesterday evening.

“Today is our first day open for business at No. 1 Friar Street at 12 noon.

“Looking forward to seeing lots of ye,” the business posted on social media ahead of its opening today.

The legacy of the Crowley family’s contribution to Cork’s music scene extends back to 1933 when Sheena’s grandfather founded T Crowley & Son on Merchant’s Quay.

In the 1970s Sheena’s late father Michael then moved the business to MacCurtain Street - where it became Crowley’s Music Centre.

The renowned shop, where Rory Gallagher purchased his iconic 1961 Fender Stratocaster for £100 in 1963 on credit, remained on MacCurtain St until it closed its doors in 2013.

Before its closure, the shop had established itself as a go-to destination for both local and touring musicians.

At the launch event for the new shop yesterday evening, Cork musician John Spillane performed his song ‘Crowley’s Music Shop’.

The song was written in 2020, on the 10th anniversary of Michael Crowley’s passing.

The new Crowley’s Music Centre is open Thursday to Sunday from 12pm to 6pm.

Iconic former Cork music shop to reopen its doors at new location 

