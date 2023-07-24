Iconic former Cork music shop to reopen its doors at new location 

Mon, 24 Jul, 2023 - 10:16

Sheena Crowley, daughter of the late Michael Crowley, will re-open the iconic shop at a new premises on Friar St in the South Parish area of the city.
The renowned Crowley’s Music Centre will re-open its doors at a new location this Thursday, July 27 after ten years.

Martin Mongan

Sheena Crowley, daughter of the late Michael Crowley, will re-open the iconic shop at a new premises on Friar St in the South Parish area of the city.

Her grandfather, Tadgh Crowley, began dealing with the musicians of Cork 100 years ago.

“I’m starting off in a small shop and I will be selling mostly secondhand instruments focusing on traditional and folk styles to begin with, and eventually expand what I will be stocking because I see it as a work in progress,” Sheena said.

Sheena Crowley and the late Michael Crowley. 

Tadgh Crowley originally opened the shop in Merchants Quay in 1933.

Sheena’s father Michael started working at Crowley’s at 10 years of age before he took the reigns at 14 when his father passed away.

Michael would relocate the shop to MacCurtain St in 1974 where it remained until it closed its doors in 2013.

“I was always going to re-open the shop it just took me longer than expected,” Sheena said.

“During Covid, I set up a rental business because a lot of people were asking for equipment because they were recording.

“I then started to save money and collect instruments myself, and I started to rent them out.

“Then some customers started to donate instruments and add to our rental bank.”

Cork musician John Spillane will sing his song ‘Crowley’s Music Shop’ during the grand re-opening on Thursday.

The song was written in 2020, on the 10th anniversary of Michael Crowley’s passing.

The new Crowley’s Music Centre will be located at No 1 Friar St. Its trading hours are Thursday to Sunday from 12pm to 6pm.

