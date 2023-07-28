Fri, 28 Jul, 2023 - 08:08

Another man pleads guilty to his part in attack on a Spanish student

Another young man previously had the case against him sent forward for sentencing.
36-year-old Richard Harrington of no fixed address signed a plea of guilty at Cork District Court to a charge of assault causing harm to a 25-year-old at Bandon Road on March 25.

Liam Heylin

Another man has pleaded guilty to his part in the attack on a Spanish student walking home through the city who was also robbed of his phone.

Judge Olann Kelleher sent the case against him forward from Cork District Court for sentencing at Cork Circuit Criminal Court on October 23.

Another young man previously had the case against him sent forward for sentencing on the same date.

The attack happened at Bandon Road, Cork, at 4 am on Saturday, March 25.

The Spanish student who was walking home was subjected to an unprovoked attack where he was punched, kicked and knocked to the ground.

He was later taken to Cork University Hospital where his injuries were not as serious initially feared.

