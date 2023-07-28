'People have sacrificed mortgages' for IVF treatment - publicly funded IVF service welcomed 

A CORK woman who previously had to sell her car to fund fertility treatment expressed hope that more couples can be spared a similar fate pending the introduction of publicly funded IVF.
It follows Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly’s announcement regarding a fully publicly-funded assisted human reproduction (AHR) treatment due to commence in September.
Helen Browne underwent seven failed IVF treatments over a 12-year period before co-founding the Togher-based National Infertility Support and Information Group (NISIG) in 1996. She now operates a 24-hour helpline to help other people in her position and provides regular support groups with the help of Chairperson, Caitríona Fitzpatrick.
Helen spent an estimated €60,000 on IVF alone, part of which was accessed through a credit union loan.
Helen welcomed the new measures that will see eligible patients gain access to one full cycle of IVF (in-vitro fertilisation) or ICSI (Intracytoplasmic sperm injection) treatment, initially provided in HSE-approved private clinics of their choice ahead of the opening next year of the first public National Advanced AHR Centre.