'People have sacrificed mortgages' for IVF treatment - publicly funded IVF service welcomed 

A CORK woman who previously had to sell her car to fund fertility treatment expressed hope that more couples can be spared a similar fate pending the introduction of publicly funded IVF.

It follows Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly’s announcement regarding a fully publicly-funded assisted human reproduction (AHR) treatment due to commence in September.

Helen Browne underwent seven failed IVF treatments over a 12-year period before co-founding the Togher-based National Infertility Support and Information Group (NISIG) in 1996. She now operates a 24-hour helpline to help other people in her position and provides regular support groups with the help of Chairperson, Caitríona Fitzpatrick.

Helen spent an estimated €60,000 on IVF alone, part of which was accessed through a credit union loan.

Helen welcomed the new measures that will see eligible patients gain access to one full cycle of IVF (in-vitro fertilisation) or ICSI (Intracytoplasmic sperm injection) treatment, initially provided in HSE-approved private clinics of their choice ahead of the opening next year of the first public National Advanced AHR Centre.

She hopes that in time the restrictions, which limit access depending on the age of the intending parents, the female patient’s body mass index (BMI), the number of existing children, and previous IVF cycles accessed, can be gradually lifted.

“We have been campaigning for legislation and funding for years,” Helen told The Echo.

“I am absolutely thrilled that there will now be more opportunities for people to avail of fertility treatments.

“At the same time, I am a little disappointed about the restrictions, but hopefully eligibility can be expanded in time.”

She described the drastic financial measures some couples are taking to afford IVF.

“People have sacrificed mortgages. They have sacrificed holidays. People have saved a lot of money to be able to pay for treatment.

“Trying to get a house and have a child is expensive. Many are staying at home so they don’t have to pay their own rent. This is difficult for people who want to do their own thing and have their own space.”

Mental Health Impact

The resulting stress, Helen explained, is severely impacting people’s mental health.

“They would have paid the money intended for a mortgage to fund their fertility treatment,” she said.

“People’s mental health really suffers. It’s a pretty lonely place to be when this is something you are going through.

“Sometimes women will ring me up asking what they can say and do for their daughters going through IVF. My advice is always just to give them a hug. They don’t need any advice because chances are they have already done their research.”

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly.

Helen described the minister’s announcement as a step in the right direction.

“It’s a good start and I’m looking forward to seeing more people access this in the future,” she said.

“I am delighted that the minister for health has taken this on. There will still be a lot of obstacles and issues for people.

“It’s a small step, but hopefully that small step can turn into a huge stride for anyone trying to access fertility treatment.”

Limited Options Until Now

Fianna Fáil councillor and GP, Dr John Sheehan, said that people accessing IVF had very limited options up to now.

“There has been a huge gap in terms of services for people for many years”, he said.

“I think it’s great this is now beginning to be covered. This is just the start of the process.

“I suspect as time goes on the coverage will be extended. In terms of age cut-off and BMI, and issues like that, I imagine that this will be reviewed and we will have more individualised treatment.

“For years now couples had very limited options, and the stress and the strain of that was a huge barrier for people seeking treatment.”

Dr Sheehan said the whole experience can be hugely stressful for couples and individuals.

“I know the minister has said that this is the first step and I would welcome that, because any new programme that is introduced is always going to have people who don’t fit the criteria,” he said.

“You don’t want to disadvantage them, whether they are in same-sex relationships or whether it’s age or BMI or any of those issues.

“This is really welcome and good to see because there are so many people who couldn’t access the treatment up to now.

“You are starting on a journey and you don’t know where that journey’s going to bring you in terms of treatment and investigations. You don’t know how much that journey is going to cost.

“Emotionally, it can be extraordinarily stressful for couples as well. All that uncertainty makes it a difficult journey to undertake.”

Welcome News

Fianna Fáil TD Christopher O’Sullivan also welcomed the announcement, which detailed the access criteria and the fertility services that will be publicly funded.

Given the complex regulatory and clinical issues still to be addressed in respect of certain categories of AHR treatment, public funding of a number of specific services is being commenced on a structured and phased basis.

Treatment involving the use of donated gametes (sperm and eggs) will not be available in September for heterosexual or same-sex couples or single female patients. This treatment will become available as soon as possible.

“Fianna Fáil’s commitment to introduce a publicly-funded model of care for fertility treatment is soon to become a reality for the thousands of couples experiencing infertility,” said Mr O’Sullivan.

“In Ireland, as many as one in six couples will experience fertility issues affecting both men and women equally and I warmly welcome news that, from September, assisted human reproduction treatment will be publicly funded for the first time in the State.”

The Cork South-West TD added that there are people who are desperate to have a child and who are facing mental, physical and relationship challenges, as well as huge financial barriers.

“It has been a key priority of mine and my colleagues to address this issue, and I’m delighted that Minister Donnelly has committed to doing so,” he said.

Mr O’Sullivan described the announcement as “a transformative step” toward reproductive equality where the dream of parenthood can become a reality for every aspiring parent.

Meanwhile, Mr Donnelly said that the new scheme marks “a very important milestone” in achieving a publicly funded model of care for fertility treatment.

“The service we’re announcing is one that involves highly complex issues, and we are committed to ensuring that patient safety and regulation lie at the heart of service provision,” he said.

“Work is continuing on the Assisted Human Reproduction Bill which will ultimately allow us to improve accessibility to AHR treatments, while at the same time embedding safe and appropriate clinical practice and ensuring the cost-effective use of public resources.

“I look forward to progressing this bill and to ultimately expanding advanced AHR services to wider categories so that we can help more people to fulfil their wish of starting a family.”