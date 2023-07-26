Cork event shines a light on mental health services

A NORTH Cork event is set to shine a spotlight on the array of mental health supports operating throughout the county.

Together at the Castle will return to Mallow this September on Sunday, September 10, from 1pm to 5pm.

The event will see Cork Kerry Community Healthcare continue its partnership with Mallow Chamber of Commerce, Cork County Council, Avondhu Blackwater Partnership, AIB, See Change and SHINE.

It will include entertainment and workshops among other activities from local community groups.

The initiative aims to foster a sense of community and raise awareness about the support services available to promote positive mental health.

“Cork County Council is proud to support this important event which highlights the diverse range of well-being supports that are available and promotes positive mental health”, Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr Frank O’Flynn said.

“We extend our sincere thanks to Cork Kerry Community Healthcare and Mallow Chamber for partnering with us to bring this wonderful event to North Cork. By removing the stigma around mental health through initiatives such as the Green Ribbon campaign we can create an environment where individuals feel safe and supported to seek help.”

Sharon Cregg, president of Mallow Chamber of Commerce listed the aims of the initiative.

“Our primary focus is to create awareness and highlight mental health supports, information and education for people from all walks of life”, she said. “It will be a day filled with fun activities, workshops and entertainment for the whole family. We sincerely appreciate the presence of all those who will be attending, sharing details about the available supports and resources. I urge the local community to join us and embrace the spirit of Together at the Castle”.

Meanwhile, Martin Ryan, HSE Resource Officer for Suicide Prevention with Cork Kerry Community Healthcare, said he was looking forward to collaborating with Mallow Chamber of Commerce and Cork County Council for the event.

“Over the past few months, we have worked collectively to ensure that this event offers a practical and positive approach to mental health and wellbeing in the local community”, he said. “With the participation of up to 50 services, attendees will find something useful to engage with or gain insight into seeking help. Our goal is to promote hope and recovery within our communities and remind people of the immense benefits of maintaining physical and mental wellbeing. Numerous supports are available to help us achieve that goal”.