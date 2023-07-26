Wed, 26 Jul, 2023 - 08:50

Cork event shines a light on mental health services

Together at the Castle will return to Mallow this September on Sunday, September 10, from 1pm to 5pm.
Cork event shines a light on mental health services

The Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr. Frank O'Flynn is pictured with, from left: Cllr. Tony O'Shea; Cllr. Liam Madden; Cllr. John Paul O'Shea; Cllr. Gerard Murphy; Cllr. Pat Hayes. Front row, from left: Gardaí Damien Galvin, Daithí Ó Floinn, Insp. Kay O'Donoghue and Garda John Fitzgerald. Pic: Brian Lougheed

Sarah Horgan

A NORTH Cork event is set to shine a spotlight on the array of mental health supports operating throughout the county.

Together at the Castle will return to Mallow this September on Sunday, September 10, from 1pm to 5pm.

The event will see Cork Kerry Community Healthcare continue its partnership with Mallow Chamber of Commerce, Cork County Council, Avondhu Blackwater Partnership, AIB, See Change and SHINE.

It will include entertainment and workshops among other activities from local community groups.

The initiative aims to foster a sense of community and raise awareness about the support services available to promote positive mental health.

“Cork County Council is proud to support this important event which highlights the diverse range of well-being supports that are available and promotes positive mental health”, Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr Frank O’Flynn said.

“We extend our sincere thanks to Cork Kerry Community Healthcare and Mallow Chamber for partnering with us to bring this wonderful event to North Cork. By removing the stigma around mental health through initiatives such as the Green Ribbon campaign we can create an environment where individuals feel safe and supported to seek help.”

Sharon Cregg, president of Mallow Chamber of Commerce listed the aims of the initiative.

“Our primary focus is to create awareness and highlight mental health supports, information and education for people from all walks of life”, she said. “It will be a day filled with fun activities, workshops and entertainment for the whole family. We sincerely appreciate the presence of all those who will be attending, sharing details about the available supports and resources. I urge the local community to join us and embrace the spirit of Together at the Castle”.

Meanwhile, Martin Ryan, HSE Resource Officer for Suicide Prevention with Cork Kerry Community Healthcare, said he was looking forward to collaborating with Mallow Chamber of Commerce and Cork County Council for the event.

“Over the past few months, we have worked collectively to ensure that this event offers a practical and positive approach to mental health and wellbeing in the local community”, he said. “With the participation of up to 50 services, attendees will find something useful to engage with or gain insight into seeking help. Our goal is to promote hope and recovery within our communities and remind people of the immense benefits of maintaining physical and mental wellbeing. Numerous supports are available to help us achieve that goal”.

Read More

Cork teen to represent Ireland at prestigious international sporting event

More in this section

Gavel, scales of justice and law books 'Somebody could have been killed': Man banned from driving for four years after trying to escape from gardaí
Rail and Tube strikes UK union leader Mick Lynch to receive prestigious award in Cork city
Estate agent giving house keys to customer and sign agreement in office. Just 73 Cork city properties to rent in June; None to rent within limits of housing assistance payments
Cork health
<p> Holy Trinity Church on Fr. Mathew Quay, Cork. Picture Denis Minihane.</p>

Man used church candles to light some material and start a small fire

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Let’s get Barefoot this summer! Let’s get Barefoot this summer!
A vision of tech that businesses need to see A vision of tech that businesses need to see
Score Beo is a big winner with GAA supporters Score Beo is a big winner with GAA supporters

Latest

Have you downloaded your FREE   App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo

Subscribe toThe Echo - textePaper - text

Devices with Echo live

Sign up

Download your ePaper app on

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more