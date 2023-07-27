Thu, 27 Jul, 2023 - 18:32

Man charged with murder of Bruna Fonseca in Cork city will go on trial next year

Miller Pacheco, who is originally from Formiga in Brazil, but was living at Liberty Street in Cork, is charged with the murder of Ms Fonseca (28) at the bedsit flat on Liberty Street on January 1 this year.
A qualified librarian, Ms Fonseca moved to Cork in September last year and began working as a cleaner at Cork's Mercy University Hospital.

Alison O’Riordan

A 29-year-old man charged with the murder of Brazilian woman Bruna Fonseca, who was found dead in a flat in Cork city centre on New Year’s Day, will go on trial at the Central Criminal Court in June next year.

Today (Thursday), Ms Justice Melanie Greally fixed a date of June 24, 2024 for the trial. The case was listed for case management on November 24 next.

The deceased's body was found at Liberty Street just a couple of hours after she had gone out with friends to celebrate New Year's Eve in Cork city centre.

