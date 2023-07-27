Supports survey for gay and bisexual men launched

Thu, 27 Jul, 2023 - 09:30

A new survey has been launched to assess the needs for support services for gay and bisexual men experiencing abuse or control in their relationships.
A NEW survey has been launched to assess the need for support and referral services for gay and bisexual men experiencing violence or control in their intimate relationships.

The project reach OUT is a joint venture between the OSS Cork Domestic Violence Information and Resource Centre and Cork’s Gay Project.

International research shows that gay and bisexual men have at least as high a risk of experiencing abuse and control in their intimate relationships as heterosexual women do.

While there is little hard data in the Irish context, anecdotal evidence suggests that there is a real need for services catering for this population but currently little service provision available.

Recognising that gap in provision, OSS Cork sought funding from Tusla to create an initiative designed to assess the need for and develop inclusive services for gay and bisexual men in the Cork region.

In collaboration with Gay Project, and drawing on their expertise and experience in working with Cork’s gay community, the reach OUT project was born.

The reach OUT Survey, launched this week to coincide with Cork Pride celebrations, is gathering the views and experiences of gay and bisexual men as part of the larger reach OUT project.

Focus groups and interviews will contribute additional data to help inform the development of resources to address intimate partner violence and control in Cork’s gay community.

For more information on the survey and on the project, please contact Angela O’Connell angela.oconnell@osscork.com or check the Gay Project website.

