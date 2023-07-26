Cork restaurant to close its doors after 22 years in business amid rising energy costs

A Cork restaurant has announced that it plans to close its doors after 22 years in business.

The Wild Goose Steakhouse and Bar in Mallow cited rising energy and food costs, as well as planned VAT increases, as reasons behind the closure.

In a statement, the restaurant owners Jim and Noel O'Connell said:

"It's with sadness that we must announce the up-and-coming closure of The Wild Goose Restaurant.

"After 22 years of operating the restaurant, we believe it's time to cease trading. It takes a lot of energy to run a business like ours. As the years go on, the more difficult it becomes.

"Recent escalating energy and food prices along with the planned VAT increases have put a lot of pressure on the economics of running our restaurant.

"Recent price hikes in our restaurant were painful for us as we believe that eating out has only a certain value and further price increases, we believe, will make our product too expensive and we are not willing to keep raising prices."

The restaurant will remain open until Sunday, September 3 this year.

The owners advised customers with outstanding vouchers to use them in the next 40 days.

"We would like to thank each and every one of you who have supported us over the last 22 years," they added.

"We hope in some way that you hold positive memories of The Wild Goose and all that it stood for.

"To our staff, all I can say is thank you, and again, thank you. We could not have wished for better employees."

Government Criticisim

Cork City Councillor, Ken O'Flynn, said the closure of the restaurant highlights the Government's "negligence" towards rising energy costs in the hospitality sector.

"Restaurants are vital contributors to local economies, providing employment opportunities and serving as gathering places for communities," said Cllr O'Flynn.

"Their closure not only affects owners but also impacts the livelihoods of numerous staff members who depend on these businesses for their income.

"As The Wild Goose Restaurant fades away, it symbolises the urgent need for government support and intervention to address the rising energy costs in the hospitality sector.

"Without swift action and a comprehensive plan to mitigate the burden on restaurants, more cherished establishments may face a similar fate, leading to job losses and further economic strain."