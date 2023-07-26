Cork man wearing no shirt during street row spat blood at arresting gardaí

A young man bleeding from the nose and wearing no shirt during a street row responded to arresting gardaí by spitting blood at them.

Aaron Austin of Araglen Court, Togher, Cork, was jailed for two months by Judge Olann Kelleher at Cork District Court.

The judge said he had to impose a jail term on the young man as it was his 16th time engaging in threatening behaviour.

Sergeant Pat Lyons said the incident occurred on March 10 at Evergreen Road where it was reported that people were fighting and gardaí responded to the call.

“Aaron Austin was in the middle of the street with a bloody nose and his top was off. He was shouting abuse at other people. He was abusive to gardaí and members of the public.

“He was slurring his words and he appeared to be intoxicated. On being informed he was being arrested he had to be restrained and handcuffed. He spat blood at gardaí,” Sgt Lyons said.

The defendant had 12 previous convictions for being drunk and a danger to himself or others and 15 counts of engaging in threatening behaviour. He had one for resisting arrest, four for assault and one for assault causing harm.

Judge Olann Kelleher said that what was of great concern was that the accused had 15 previous convictions for engaging in threatening behaviour.

Defence solicitor, Eddie Burke, said most of these offences dated back a long time. He said the accused and his family had the misfortune to have their family home burning down. He also said the young man suffered from epilepsy.

Judge Olann Kelleher responded to this saying that many people suffered from this condition but they did not come before the court with 15 convictions for threatening behaviour.

Mr Buke said the accused had been out of trouble since this incident occurred.

Judge Kelleher fined him €300 for being intoxicated and a danger, and sentenced him to two months in prison on the threatening charge.

These convictions could trigger the imposition of a suspended jail term previously imposed by another court for a different matter.