Wed, 26 Jul, 2023 - 16:34

Cork man charged with membership of the IRA and having hundreds of rounds of ammunition

Daniel Sheehan appeared before the three-judge, non-jury court on Tuesday following his arrest in Cork that morning.
Fiona Magennis

Daniel Sheehan appeared before the three-judge, non-jury court on Tuesday following his arrest in Cork that morning.

Sheehan, of Churchfield Avenue, Churchfield, Cork, is charged with the membership of an illegal organisation, namely the Irish Republican Army, otherwise Óglaigh na hÉireann, at a location within the State on June 3, 2022.

He is also accused of having in his possession 263 rounds of ammunition in such circumstances as to give rise to a reasonable inference that he did not have it in his possession or under his control for a lawful purpose in a shed at Churchfield Avenue in Cork city on the same date.

Detective Garda Geraldine Daly gave evidence of arrest charge and caution. Det Garda Daly told the court she identified herself to Daniel Sheehan at 10.41am this morning on Anglesea Street in Cork.

The Detective Garda said she arrested Mr Sheehan under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act on suspicion of having committed scheduled offences, namely membership of the IRA on June 3, 2022, and under section 27 (A) of the Firearms Act in relation to possession of 263 rounds of various ammunition in a shed at his home address.

Det Garda Daly said she informed Mr Sheehan that the Director of Public Prosecutions had directed that he be brought before the next sitting of the Special Criminal Court where he was to be charged with these offences. She said she then explained the charges to Mr Sheehan in ordinary language.

The detective said before he was brought before the court, she handed Mr Sheehan a true copy of the charge sheet. After Mr Sheehan was formally charged before the court, Detective Garda Daly served the defendant with the Book of Evidence.

Bail Defence counsel, Patrick McCullough BL, said it was his understanding that bail conditions had been agreed. He also made an application for legal aid, which was granted by the court.

Solicitor Michael O’Donovan, acting for the Director of Public Prosecutions, said there was consent to bail subject to a number of conditions. Mr Justice Alexander Owens remanded Mr Sheehan in custody with consent to bail to appear again before the court on October 9.

Cork courtCork crime
