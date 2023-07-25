Tue, 25 Jul, 2023 - 20:27

Shoppers in multi-storey Cork city car park shocked to see naked man, court hears

The incident happened on the top floor of the car park at 4pm during Christmas week
Criminal Courts of Justice, Cork at Anglesea Street, Cork. Crime, court, law, legal, solicitors, judges, law and order, gardai, Garda. pic Larry Cummins

Liam Heylin

CHRISTMAS shoppers parking on the top floor of a multi-storey car park in Cork were shocked to see a naked 30-year-old man.

There was drug paraphernalia in the area and there was a woman present with the naked man, Sergeant Pat Lyons said at Cork District Court.

The incident happened on the top floor of the car park at 4pm during Christmas week.

Hassan Baker, of MacCurtain Villas, College Rd, pleaded guilty to a charge of engaging in threatening, abusive, or insulting behaviour arising out of the incident.

Sergeant Pat Lyons said: “On December 20, 2022, Hassan Baker was naked on the top floor of the Q car park on Wandesford Quay, Cork.

“He was in the company of a female in this public place. There was a lot of drug paraphernalia in their immediate vicinity.

“The car park was quite busy and there were many cars parked and being driven in and out of the top floor. Garda Vincent McCarthy arrested Hassan Baker.”

Eddie Burke, defending, said at Cork District Court: “The incident itself is somewhat unusual. He was caught in an undressed state in a public place. He gave absolutely no difficulty. It was just the offence it caused to people driving in the area.

“He obviously should not have been in this state of undress. He is 30 now. He is living at home with his mother. He has serious head injuries as a result of being the victim of a serious assault.”

Mr Burke said the that as a result of that injury, Baker was due to attend for continuing speech therapy after his court appearance.

Judge Kelleher said he would not interfere with that therapy session and put sentencing back to September 12.

