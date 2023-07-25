UK union leader Mick Lynch to receive prestigious award in Cork city

A UK trade union leader with strong Cork connections is set to be honoured with the 2023 Spirit of Mother Jones Award.

Mick Lynch, who was appointed general secretary of the National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT) in 2021 is to be recognised for his fight to defend his members’ working conditions and pay while striving to protect public and community services.

Mr Lynch, whose father hailed from Cork city, will receive the award at the Dance Cork Firkin Crane tomorrow at 4pm. The event will take place as part of the Spirit of Mother Jones Festival.

The Londoner was selected for his efforts to unify working people for a common purpose and to prevent divisions in working-class solidarity.

Spokesperson for the Cork Mother Jones Committee James Nolan explained why it was so keen to honour Mr Lynch.

“We believe that Mick Lynch — by his direct action, solid analysis, straight talking and plain speaking in defence of workers and union rights — has won him widespread support and respect among working people,” he said.

“His precise fact-based arguments and his eloquence in his media performances in the face of Tory Party opposition in the UK in relation to the support for public services such as the railways, the National Health Service and public services, has ensured admiration and support among many people as they recognise the validity of his comments”.

He described how Mr Lynch embodies the spirit of the festival adding.

“With Cork roots in the city centre, Mick Lynch continues to represent the fighting rebel spirit and tradition of his fellow Cork emigrant, Mary Harris, known as Mother Jones, who in earlier generations fought for social and trade union justice. The Cork Mother Jones Committee is proud to honour the Cork diaspora which leads the fight for the living.”

Now in its 11th year, the last British trade union leader to receive a Spirit of Mother Jones was the late Dave Hopper of the Durham Miners Association in 2016. Previous recipients include Gareth Peirce, Fr Peter McVerry, Louise O’Keeffe, Antoinette Keegan, and Don O’Leary.

Mary G Harris Jones was born in 1837 but only became known as Mother Jones from 1897 onwards. She was an Irish-born American who became a prominent union organiser, community organiser, and activist.

The Spirit of Mother Jones Award was introduced to recognise members of the Cork emigrant diaspora who continue to fight for justice and fair play around the world.