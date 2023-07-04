Tue, 04 Jul, 2023 - 08:00

Pictures: Formal launch of the Spirit of Mother Jones Festival

This is the 12th annual festival and it will take place in and around the Shandon Historic Quarter over three days from Thursday, July 27, until Saturday, July 29.
Members of the Cobh Animation Team at the launch of The Spirit of Mother Jones Festival 2023 by the Lord Mayor of Cork Cllr Kieran McCarthy at the Maldron Hotel, Shandon, Cork. - Picture: David Creedon

Robert McNamara

THE formal launch of the 2023 Spirit of Mother Jones Festival took place in the Maldron Hotel, Shandon, yesterday.

The launch saw the unveiling of a packed programme of events as well as the 2023 Festival poster which features the stunning new portrait of Mother Jones by artist Lindsay Hand, which was commissioned by the Consulate General of Ireland in Chicago. The original is currently on display at the Consulate.

Lord Mayor of Cork, Cllr Kieran McCarthy with members of the organising committee at the launch of The Spirit of Mother Jones Festival 2023 at the Maldron Hotel, Shandon, Cork. - Picture: David Creedon
This is the 12th annual festival and it will take place in and around the Shandon Historic Quarter over three days from Thursday, July 27, until Saturday, July 29, and it has a wide programme of events for everyone. From trade union leaders like Mick Lynch to historians like Anne Twomey and Liz Gillis to Freewoman of Cork City Mary Crilly, the festival will cover a wide range of topics.

Lord Mayor of Cork, Cllr Kieran McCarthy with a presentation he received at the launch of The Spirit of Mother Jones Festival 2023 by the Lord Mayor of Cork Cllr Kieran McCarthy at the Maldron Hotel, Shandon, Cork. - Picture: David Creedon
According to Jim Nolan of the Cork Mother Jones Committee: “We will have over 20 events ranging from challenging talks and lively discussions, to walks and exhibitions, to singing, traditional toasts and music all related to the festival’s themes of social, labour and environmental justice and human rights in celebration of Cork’s Rebel Daughter, Mother Jones.

Joe Lyons, Agata Kozlowska and Aaron O'Connor of Cork Community Art Link at the launch of The Spirit of Mother Jones Festival 2023 by the Lord Mayor of Cork Cllr Kieran McCarthy at the Maldron Hotel, Shandon, Cork. - Picture: David Creedon
“We wish to thank our sponsors in particular the Cork City Council, the Cathedral Credit Union, the SIPTU trade union, the ASTI trade union and many other unions and individuals who help by their support and sponsorship. Through their assistance this festival and summer school remains free and open to all to participate in and enjoy.

“Speakers will include Liz Gillis, Mary Crilly, Mick Lynch, Eoghan Daltun and many more as well as regulars such as Anne Twomey, Luke Dineen, as well as walking talks by Maggie O’Neill and Peter Foynes. The return of the Cork Singers’ Club, Jimmy Crowley, Johnny Nyhan as well as the Cork Ukrainian Choir and singer Martin Leahy should ensure entertainment for all.

Miriam O'Shea, Ger O'Mahony and Margaret O'Shea at the launch of The Spirit of Mother Jones Festival 2023 by the Lord Mayor of Cork Cllr Kieran McCarthy at the Maldron Hotel, Shandon, Cork. - Picture: David Creedon
“We will feature documentaries such as the trade union classic Salt of the Earth from 1954 as well as a timely documentary on the ‘Mother’ of the environmental movement Rachel Carson.

“I want to pay special mention to the active Cork Mother Jones Committee members who work to create this festival, which ranks among the most popular summer schools in Ireland, throughout the year on an entirely voluntary basis. We are grateful too to the wonderful Shandon community for their positive role in holding this festival.”

The Kalyna Ukrainian Choir who sang at the launch of The Spirit of Mother Jones Festival 2023 by the Lord Mayor of Cork Cllr Kieran McCarthy at the Maldron Hotel, Shandon, Cork. - Picture: David Creedon
Full details can be obtained from the website www.motherjonescork.com. People are urged to check on this website for any late changes in the scheduling of speakers.

