'We're all thankful for such brilliant support': Funds raised from Darkness into Light event at UCC announced

Participants who got up early for Pieta in May to raise funds for and awareness of suicide prevention in Cork helped to raise over €80,000 at the biggest venue in the city.

A final figure of €84,254 was raised via the UCC Darkness into Light (DIL) event from those who walked or ran on the morning or those who organised their own fundraising events in cooperation with the venue.

“The small band of volunteers involved in the organising committee of Darkness into Light UCC would like to thank all those who contributed to this great amount of money, which will be used by Pieta to continue to provide free counselling services and therapies for those impacted by suicide,” said committee chair Mick Finn.

“I know that large amounts of money were also raised in the other Cork venues, including Ballincollig and Blarney, and we as volunteers as well as Pieta itself are all thankful for such brilliant support.

“Suicide still ravages our city, county and country and services were never more needed,” he continued.

While some Cork locations did not return post covid, Mr Finn said that additional venues are due to come on stream in 2024.

“I know another northside venue will return next year, operated by a local sports organisation and that is great to see and I would hope other towns that hosted DIL previously might get people to get involved next year.

“The UCC event is a large undertaking and we were down volunteers this year.

“Some members of the existing committee are also stepping down, so if anyone is interested in getting involved, they can make contact via the Facebook page,” he said, adding that next year’s Darkness into Light takes place on May 11.

DIL commenced in 2009 in Dublin and has grown over the years to become a global movement dedicated to raising funds for Pieta’s life-saving services.

For more information about Pieta check out their website.