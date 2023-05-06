'A massive message of hope': People all across Cork turn out in force to support Darkness into Light

Crowds in their droves gathered at various locations across Cork in the early hours of the morning to participate in the annual Darkness into Light events in aid of Pieta.

Darkness into Light commenced in 2009 when around 400 people at the Phoenix Park in Dublin set off on the inaugural 5km walk.

From humble beginnings, Darkness into Light has now become a global movement dedicated to raising vital funds for Pieta’s life-saving services.

We’re ready in @UCC to welcome the @PietaHouse darkness into light walkers and runners. 🕯️🕯️🕯️ pic.twitter.com/W7nr1b2FWv — QuercusUCC (@Quercus_UCC) May 6, 2023

Pieta provides a professional one-to-one therapeutic service to people who are in suicidal distress, those who engage in self-harm and those bereaved by suicide.

All of the services are provided free of charge and no referral is needed.

Brilliant turnout for #DarknessIntoLight2023 at UCC this morning — as well as Ballyvolane, Ballincollig and many other locations. 👏👏 pic.twitter.com/soshJNIWon — Oliver Moran (@oliver_moran) May 6, 2023

Across the city and county, Cork again showed its support for the movement this year.

The Darkness into Light event which starts and finishes at UCC was launched this morning by Cllr Fergal Dennehy, deputising for the Lord Mayor.

The event, one of the largest outside of the Phoenix Park, saw crowds galore set off from the Quad at 4.15am.

Home from another very successful #DIL2023 walk in ⁦@UCC⁩ . A million thanks to the walkers and runners, the Security Team and KSG Staff in the College and of course the volunteer stewards who helped it all go so smoothly!! @pieta #Cork #DarknessIntoLight pic.twitter.com/MpGwAiLhbC — Rosemary McCarthy (@rosemary_mc) May 6, 2023

Over on the northside, a fine crowd was also said to have gathered at Hollyhill Library in Knocknaheeny to participate in Darkness into Light 2023.

At the Darkness into Light walk starting at the Hollyhill Library Knocknaheeny. A fine crowd supporting a good cause and great to see so many young people taking part. pic.twitter.com/M8yi5T0Zoi — Thomas Gould TD (@ThomasGouldSF) May 6, 2023

In Ballincollig, walkers and runners were treated to music from the White Horse Guitar Club as they set off on their way.

What a way to set off on the #darknessintolight2023 walk in #Ballincollig #Cork to the sounds of the @WHGuitarClub.

Thanks to all the volunteers who made the event happen. #DIL2023 You can donate whatever you can afford here: https://t.co/2R0kyl8ZZz pic.twitter.com/zxe3xuJU7q — Eoin English (@EoinBearla) May 6, 2023

Elsewhere in Cork, some brave swimmers took to the water in Fountainstown to raise funds for Pieta.

Susan Kelleher, Honor Desmond, Ed O'Callaghan, Jean McCarthy Derval O'Shea and Morgan O' Callaghan who took part in the Darkness into Light swim at Fountainstown. Picture: David Creedon

Nationally, the 2022 Darkness into Light event was also well attended.

CEO of Pieta, Stephanie Manahan expressed her thanks to the event sponsors, Electric Ireland and all those who turned out to support Darkness into Light 2023.

“I want to thank Electric Ireland.

“I want to thank all of the people, the volunteers and most of all the participants, the people who came out in their hundreds of thousands to walk with us in Pieta and in Darkness into Light to walk in solidarity and community and to send a massive, massive message of hope to everybody who needs it out there,” she said.

To avail of Pieta services, visit www.pieta.ie or call 0818 111 126.

Pieta provides 24/7 support via the freephone crisis helpline on 1800 247 247, or text HELP to 51444.