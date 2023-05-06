Sat, 06 May, 2023 - 09:29

'A massive message of hope': People all across Cork turn out in force to support Darkness into Light

From humble beginnings, Darkness Into Light has now become a global movement dedicated to raising vital funds for Pieta’s life-saving services.
'A massive message of hope': People all across Cork turn out in force to support Darkness into Light

Mairéad Cummins and Annmarie O'Donovan taking part in the Darkness into Light swim at Fountainstown. Picture: David Creedon

Amy Nolan

Crowds in their droves gathered at various locations across Cork in the early hours of the morning to participate in the annual Darkness into Light events in aid of Pieta.

Darkness into Light commenced in 2009 when around 400 people at the Phoenix Park in Dublin set off on the inaugural 5km walk.

From humble beginnings, Darkness into Light has now become a global movement dedicated to raising vital funds for Pieta’s life-saving services.

Pieta provides a professional one-to-one therapeutic service to people who are in suicidal distress, those who engage in self-harm and those bereaved by suicide.

All of the services are provided free of charge and no referral is needed.

Across the city and county, Cork again showed its support for the movement this year.

The Darkness into Light event which starts and finishes at UCC was launched this morning by Cllr Fergal Dennehy, deputising for the Lord Mayor.

The event, one of the largest outside of the Phoenix Park, saw crowds galore set off from the Quad at 4.15am.

Over on the northside, a fine crowd was also said to have gathered at Hollyhill Library in Knocknaheeny to participate in Darkness into Light 2023.

In Ballincollig, walkers and runners were treated to music from the White Horse Guitar Club as they set off on their way.

Elsewhere in Cork, some brave swimmers took to the water in Fountainstown to raise funds for Pieta.

Susan Kelleher, Honor Desmond, Ed O'Callaghan, Jean McCarthy Derval O'Shea and Morgan O' Callaghan who took part in the Darkness into Light swim at Fountainstown. Picture: David Creedon
Susan Kelleher, Honor Desmond, Ed O'Callaghan, Jean McCarthy Derval O'Shea and Morgan O' Callaghan who took part in the Darkness into Light swim at Fountainstown. Picture: David Creedon

Nationally, the 2022 Darkness into Light event was also well attended.

CEO of Pieta, Stephanie Manahan expressed her thanks to the event sponsors, Electric Ireland and all those who turned out to support Darkness into Light 2023.

“I want to thank Electric Ireland.

“I want to thank all of the people, the volunteers and most of all the participants, the people who came out in their hundreds of thousands to walk with us in Pieta and in Darkness into Light to walk in solidarity and community and to send a massive, massive message of hope to everybody who needs it out there,” she said.

To avail of Pieta services, visit www.pieta.ie or call 0818 111 126.

Pieta provides 24/7 support via the freephone crisis helpline on 1800 247 247, or text HELP to 51444.

Read More

Darkness into Light: Charity founder’s ‘lightbulb moment’

More in this section

Kidney recipient gets jail for repeated thefts while drunk Kidney recipient gets jail for repeated thefts while drunk
Water restrictions remain in place for Clonakilty tonight  Water restrictions remain in place for Clonakilty tonight 
Councillor welcomes funding of over €491k for northside community projects Councillor welcomes funding of over €491k for northside community projects
cork peoplecharity
<p>Irish Rail is adding the following services to Midleton Railway Station, pictured above, on Saturday, May 6: 9.45pm Cork to Midleton, and 11pm Cork to Midleton </p>

Irish Rail add extra services for Cork’s big clash with Tipperary

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Ten minutes with Stephanie O’Callaghan, Origin Green Ambassador Ten minutes with Stephanie O’Callaghan, Origin Green Ambassador
Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy open event Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy open event
MC2: 'Four-day week boosts our efficiency and client satisfaction' MC2: 'Four-day week boosts our efficiency and client satisfaction'

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more