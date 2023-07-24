Pictures: Blacksmith Jessie sells her work at Special Olympics

A TALENTED young blacksmith is being hailed for her entrepreneurial spirit following a successful run selling her work at the 2023 Olympic Games.

Jessie Waschkowitz, from Castletownbere, was keen to attend the event in Berlin to meet other people from across the globe with Down syndrome.

The West Cork woman, who is believed to be the youngest and first female blacksmith with the condition in Ireland, embarked on the adventure with her father Reinhard, who taught his daughter everything she knows.

Jessie Waschkowitz from Castletownbere with her father Reinhard Waschkowitz at the 2023 Special Olympics World Summer Games in Berlin.

The pair had made their campervan home for the last couple of weeks, setting up an impressive display for each day of the games. They were also joined by Jessie’s business partner Suki Blochinger, who has proved a valuable support to the artist.

Jessie heats pieces of wrought iron to make sculptures and jewellery to sell and also boasts a fashion line she developed with her dad.

While she was happy to sell her work at the event, Jessie’s main motivation for the trip was to learn about other cultures.

The stand showcasing items made by blacksmith Jessie Waschkowitz from Castletownbere which she created especially for the 2023 Special Olympics World Summer Games

She described the once in a lifetime experience, saying: “People were so happy to see me and hear my message. They were also happy to buy my sculptures and put them in their living rooms. People said they will always remember me and my message will help them in life. This was very lovely because what I do involves a lot of hard work. There is a lot of hammering until the sculpture looks like I want it to.”

She recalled being overwhelmed by the positive feedback.

“People were hugging me and telling me I am a star and a hero. The encouragement I got from Marina, my friend from Malaysia, meant so much to me. She said I should keep doing what I am doing and I said of course I will.

Jessie Waschkowitz from West Cork with Marina Froelich who she befriended while selling her art at the 2023 Special Olympics World Summer Games

“I also made another new friend named Kamilia, from Alexandria, who I love dancing with. We danced so much together She is a great dancer and also a DJ. One day I will visit her and we will have the biggest dance party. She also plans to come to see me here in Ireland and we will go the forge together.

“Several athletes came back to my stall showing me their medals they had won and telling me that my good luck charm had helped them. That made me very happy and it was so lovely. To be in the Olympic Stadium for the opening ceremony and seeing all the athletes made me feel so excited. There were lights and music and dancing and fireworks and it was so cool.” Jessie’s father Reinhard emphasised the importance of opportunities like this for young people with Down syndrome.

Jessie Waschkowitz from Castletownbere (centre) with two US spectators who purchased items from her stall which featured at the 2023 Special Olympics World Summer Games

“It’s moving to see people meeting and connecting without any prejudice, just with acceptance and compassion for each other,” he said.

“It was a big adventure, which impressed Jessie and will for her whole life. It made her more confident, stronger and gave her the vision that there are people all over this world who want to connect and believe in each other’s abilities without prejudice. The Special Olympic World Games are indeed special, not special in a belittling way, but special because emotionally highly gifted people from all over the world come together to share the most important things in life: love and compassion.

Jessie Waschkowitz from Castletownbere poses with a customer who bought earrings at her stall which was showcased at the 2023 Special Olympics World Summer Games

“Jessie is looking forward especially to the Special Olympic World Games in four years in Australia after she received an invitation from the Australian delegation to spread her message through her art.”

For more about Jessie’s business, visit borntranscendent.com