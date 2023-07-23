Sun, 23 Jul, 2023 - 09:00

Man accused of punching a woman and throwing urn containing ashes of her late partner across a room

Shane Casey, formerly of Great William O'Brien Street, Cork, is charged with entering the house in order to carry an offence of assault causing harm to the woman.
The Director of Public Prosecutions has yet to decide on the venue for the case of a 31-year-old man accused of punching a woman’s face and throwing an urn containing the ashes of her late partner across a room.

Liam Heylin

On the application of Sergeant John Kelleher, Judge Olann Kelleher adjourned the case for a week at Cork District Court until July 27.

Shane Casey, formerly of Great William O’Brien Street, Cork, is charged with entering the house in order to carry an offence of assault causing harm to the woman. He is also charged with damaging her home at Broad Lane, Great William O’Brien Street on June 15, and causing criminal damage to the urn.

Garda Michael Abernethy previously testified, “It is alleged he picked up an urn containing her deceased partner’s ashes and threw these across the room and that he punched her in the face about four times".

