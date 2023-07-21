Fri, 21 Jul, 2023 - 18:00

Cork man accused of stealing a pair of runners in Mahon Point banned from the shopping centre 

Tony O'Reilly of 4 Meelagh Drive, Mahon, appeared before Cork District Court on a charge of stealing the property valued at €95 from Sports Direct in Mahon Point on Thursday, July 20.
A 21-year-old man accused of stealing a pair of Nike Air runners in Mahon Point has been banned from the shopping centre and surrounding facilities.

Liam Heylin

Sergeant Pat Lyons said there was no objection to the accused man being remanded on bail. However, certain conditions were attached to the bail, namely that he must be of good behaviour and keep the peace, stay out of Mahon Point shopping centre and retail park and associated car parks, and sign at a garda station three times a week.

Diane Hallahan, solicitor, said the accused agreed to comply with those conditions. An application to have the signing on requirement reduced was refused by Judge Olann Kelleher.

The judge adjourned the case until October 23 at Cork District Court, on the application of Sgt Lyons to allow time for directions to be obtained from the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Ms Hallahan was appointed to represent Tony O’Reilly on free legal aid.

